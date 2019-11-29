Black Friday headphones deal: save 50% on Bose SoundSport in-ears until midnight

You can save 50% on a pair of Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones until midnight, thanks to Amazon's flash sale slashing £45 from their price tag.

These wired versions feature a 3.5mm aux connection, so you'll need an adaptor if you're using them with a smartphone lacking the jack, but you can buy with confidence if they're anything like some of their SoundSport siblings.

We've tested a number of wireless versions over the years – including the SoundSport Wireless, SoundSport Pulse and SoundSport Free – and they've always been five-star performers.

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones £90 £45 at Amazon

Save 50% on the Bose SoundSport wired in-ear headphones at Amazon, combining gym-ready build and features with great heritage when it comes to audio performance. View Deal

Though we can't vouch for this pair specifically, they'll be well worth the investment if, as we expect, they share the energetic sound and deep, powerful bass response of their namesakes.

The SoundSports are Bose's range of sporty in-ears, ideal for use when in the gym or out on that rare morning run. They're sweat and weather resistant, include a clothing clip to keep the cable out of the way of swinging arms, and Stay Hear tips to keep them in your ears.

There's an in-line microphone and remote as well, so you can answer calls and control music playback without having to look at your phone or portable music player.

For those after a pair of sports headphones from a range with great audio heritage, this is a smashing offer on which you won't want to miss out.