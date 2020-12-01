Be quick! These Amazon Echo wireless speaker deals are still live

Amazon's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales might be over for another year, but some of they key deals are still live. There's still big money off Amazon's latest Echo smart speakers, with a third off the Echo 4th Generation, bringing it down to just £59. That's a saving of £30.

The Echo Dot 4th Generation's price can still be yours with a 42 per cent saving – it's just £28, down from £49, saving you a tidy £21.

Seeing as both speakers only launched a couple of months ago, these are fantastic discounts, and the cheapest prices we've seen for both.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) deal

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) £89 £59 at Amazon

£30 off a brand new smart speaker? What a bargain. This discount gives you 33 per cent off the usual retail price, and it applies to all four colours too: charcoal, white, red and blue. Essential.View Deal

The latest Echo has a completely new spherical shape, replacing the old 'dusbtin' design of the previous generation Echo devices. But it's not just the look that's new. Inside is a Zigbee smart hub, which means it can better control compatible smart home devices. This was possible with the Echo Studio, but now the standard Echo has the same functionality – not to mention boosted sound – the Studio has been nixed from the Echo line-up.

Alexa comes on board for voice controls, for doing everything from looking up trivia answers, to reading out news and weather reports, and of course streaming playlists from your music service of choice.

True, there are better sounding smart speakers around. But at this price? Forget it.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) £49 £28 at Amazon

The smaller Dot is also heavily reduced, with £21 off. That's a discount of 42 per cent, or nearly half price! Again, it applies to all available colours (charcoal, white and blue), though you will have to wait for stock.View Deal

Amazon says the Echo Dot is its most popular smart speaker, and looks like it's not lying – it's currently out of stock! But fear not, the charcoal model is due on 19th December. You'll have to wait a little longer for the other colours: blue is due on Christmas Day, while white won't arrive until 1st January.

Still, with this saving, it'll be worth the wait. The Dot takes the same spherical shape as its bigger brother, and has most of the same skills, but it's smaller and less powerful. You can speak to control it, and you can dial in to other Echo speakers around the house, like a speaker-centred intercom. Hello, future.

