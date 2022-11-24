Achievement unlocked! Black Friday gaming headset deal slashes Sony model by £50

Gamers – and their families – may well welcome this deal. Gamers because it will help them shut out the outside world, their families because it will shut out the gaming noise.

It's a gaming headset of course, the Sony Inzone H7. This wireless model only launched this summer, but has already had its price slashed for Black Friday – it's down from £199 to £149 (opens in new tab) at Amazon – a saving of £50, or 25 per cent. Achievement, indeed, unlocked.

And there are also deals on other models in the same range.

Black Friday gaming headset deal

Sony Inzone H7 £199 £149 at Amazon (save £50)

This wireless gaming headset is almost the same as the pricier H9, but lacks that model's noise-cancelling feature. The upside? Its battery lasts a lot longer, at 40 hours to the H9's 32. Bargain.

The H7 is part of a range of gaming headsets Sony launched last summer. The flagship H9 (opens in new tab) has the same specs as the H7, but adds active noise cancellation (ANC). The H3 (opens in new tab), meanwhile, lacks ANC and the wireless connectivity of its pricier siblings.

The H7 is the best value of the range. But all three models are reduced for Black Friday.

All three models support Sony's 360 Spatial Audio tech when connected to a PC, while PlayStation users will instead hear the console's Tempest Engine-produced 3D Audio. All models have a boom mic to make your voice clear while suppressing background sounds.

The H7 bests its higher-end sibling for battery life. It boasts 40 hours of runtime before needing a recharge, while the H9 only manages 32, and that's with ANC switched off. The H9 does feature the same synthetic leather earpads as Sony's market-leading XM5 headphones though, so they should be more comfortable for long gaming sessions.

So what about deals on the other pairs? The H9 is now £229, a saving of £40, while the H3 drops £30 to £59. All three models work with PC and PlayStation consoles, but not Xbox.

Sony Inzone H9 £269 £229 at Amazon (save £40)

The top-of-the-range model adds active noise-cancellation to the mix, and the same plush earcups as Sony's five-star XM5 wireless headphones. But the battery life can't match the Inzone H7.

Sony Inzone H3 £89 £59 at Amazon (save £30)

The H3 is the only wired pair in the range. Being tethered to the console limits your movement, but does mean there's no battery to die on you mid-game. The H3 also lacks the H9's ANC feature.

