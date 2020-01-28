Best Argos deals 2020: TVs, headphones, wireless speakers

Argos deals don't just tend to be some of the most competitive when the big shopping days roll around, the retail giant generally has plenty for us to choose from throughout the year.

Argos has a huge range of products in its trademark catalogue and now of course online. That includes plenty of 'technology' products, with TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and games consoles all up for grabs.

This is the page for all the best Argos deals for 2020. We've rounded up some of the best deals we can see, though we'll be adding to the page as more bargains and cheap tech deals appear.

Sony WI-1000XN wireless in-ear headphones £259 £132 at Argos

Make a huge saving on these five-star Sony earbuds in Argos' clearance sale. Not only are the Sonys wireless, they also have an impressive range of noise-cancelling modes up their sleeve. Add to the mix a detailed, punchy sound and you've got a serious bargain.View Deal

LG 60-inch 60UM7100 4K HDR TV £599 £499 at Argos

A 60-inch 2019 LG TV with £100 off? It's a solid bargain, even for an LCD set. You get a quad-core processor, AI voice controls, LG's brilliant webOS platform and plenty of support for all your favourite streaming apps. It might be a budget set, but this model is a fine shout when it comes to value for money.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm £279 £199

This is the best UK deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3. It might be the September 2017 model, but it's still one of the top smartwatches around, with GPS, pedometer, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic features.View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £88

A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control.View Deal

Bush 40-inch Smart Full HD LED TV £269.99 £249.99

Argos doesn't offer a huge number of savings on TVs but if you want a cheap 40-inch HD TV, then this Bush might be worth a look. It has two HDMI ports, one USB input, optical, a wi-fi connection for Smart TV apps and an internet browser.View Deal