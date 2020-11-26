Black Friday home theater deal: $100 off Award-winning Sony STR-DN1080 receiver

If you're in the market for a home theater amplifier under the $600 mark, you'll have probably heard of the Sony STR-DN1080. It has dominated the budget scene for a while now, beating all rivals for value. So, who wouldn't want to get a piece of this Black Friday home theater deal AV action with a tidy $100 off?

Crutchfield is the only place, at the time of writing, to host the Sony STR-DN1080 deal but do keep an eye on the widget below live Black Friday Sony STR-DN1080 prices. We wouldn't bet on this deal lasting long, though. The Sony STR-DN1080 is a serial What Hi-Fi? Award-winner and stocks will run out.

What hi-fi? Hall of fame product Sony STR-DN1080 home cinema amp $598 $498 at Crutchfield

Sony's Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-supporting amp has six HDMI inputs that cater for a range of 4K HDR sources. It's also bursting with connectivity features, including Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth. And the icing on this cake is the amazing sound quality.View Deal

Even at full price, this is an exceptionally good piece of home theater kit. It sounds fantastic, delivering a performance packed with punch, dynamism and authority in a way you will not find anywhere else at this sort of price. Detail is incredible, voices expressive and home theater effects are full of excitement.

It plays Dolby Atmos soundtracks up to a 5.1.2 speaker configuration and the DTS:X format too. HDMI 2.1 is not supported, but all six HDMI inputs on the back are HDCP 2.2 compliant for full playback of 4K HDR content. For streaming, there's also Bluetooth, AirPlay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect all built in.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Sony product without some serious hi-res music support. The amp can play up to 24-bit/192kHz files in all popular formats, and will also play native double DSD files across HDMI and USB.

If you want those movies soundtracks sounding as dynamic and entertaining as the director intended, then this brilliant budget amp is well worth investing in. Whether it's Black Friday, Cyber Monday or any other day, this AVR is a force to be reckoned with.

