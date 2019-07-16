Save 30% on Shure wireless earbuds for Prime Day, from $62

Prime Day 2019 has thrown up a sea of budget headphones deals, from $42 Cowin E7 to $99 Sennheiser HD 599, but those looking for a serious wireless earbud upgrade for their phone have fewer options in the Prime Day sale. Fewer perhaps, but not none...

There is currently tidy 30%-off savings on four pairs of Shure wireless in-ear headphones, including wireless versions of the wired SE45 that have won What Hi-Fi? Awards for years. There's also a pair for just $62.

Shure has a reputation for producing great-sounding headphones, so if your priority is performance, these could be the Prime Day headphone deals for you...

Shure SE112-K-BT1 wireless earbuds $89 $62

Comes with a detachable in-line remote cable that allows them to be wireless with 8 hours battery and control of playback, volume, phone, and voice commands.View Deal

Shure SE215SPE-B-BT1 wireless earbuds $149 $104

Same specs as the above model but promises a step up in sound quality.View Deal

Shure SE425-V+BT1 wireless earbuds $299 $210

Wireless versions of the 2018 Award-winning SE425s – so they should sound very decent indeed! We called the wired versions "the finest in-ears we’ve ever heard at this price". The pick of the bunch we'd say.View Deal

Shure SE535LTD+BT1 wireless earbuds $499 $350

Same specs as the above model but promises a step up in sound quality.View Deal

