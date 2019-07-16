Best Buy's 75in 4K TCL TV offer is better than Amazon's on Prime Day - just $800!

Big screen, small price: that's the deal with this amazing offer from Best Buy, which is significantly undercutting Amazon on this 75in TCL 4K TV during Prime Day 2019. Cheapest we found it on Amazon was $1250, but Best Buy is currently selling it for $800. Bargain!

TCL 75S425 75in 4K TV was $1200 now $800 at Best Buy

You can stream more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku on this big-screen TV, which also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. At this price, what's not to like?View Deal

The spec sheet looks suitably impressive, although we haven't tested it. Dolby Vision HDR, 4K resolution, LED backlight with local dimming, three HDMI inputs (all with HDCP 2.2), ethernet connection and of course Roku TV for streaming services. including Netflix and YouTube.

Voice control can be added with a suitable Alexa or Google Assistant product, and there's a USB input for connecting your own media.

Can big TVs get any cheaper?

