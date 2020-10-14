Act fast! Save 50% on Philips noise-cancelling headphones before Prime Day ends

Left it late in the (Prime) day to bag yourself a Prime Day headphones deal? Then the risk has paid off because the very decent Philips PH805 are currently discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

In the US, these Philips wireless noise-cancellers are $75.42, down from their previous $153 price tag. That's a Lightning Deal offer that ends at 7pm PT/10pm ET time.

In the UK, they've dropped from £159 to £129 – which, while not as big a price drop as in the US, is still an excellent price for a pair of well-featured headphones that we called "well worth a listen" in our review at their considerably higher original price.

US: Philips PH805 wireless ANC headphones $153 $75.42

The Philips PH805s do a sterling job of bringing the looks, build and specs of a premium pair of noise-cancellers down to a lower price, and while their relative lack of dynamism and slightly sub-par noise-cancellation make them less than perfect, they are a bargain at this price!View Deal

UK: Philips PH805 wireless ANC headphones £159 £129

The Philips PH805s do a sterling job of bringing the looks, build and specs of a premium pair of noise-cancellers down to a lower price, and while their relative lack of dynamism and slightly sub-par noise-cancellation make them less than perfect, they are a bargain at this price!View Deal

Today's best Philips PH805 deals Philips Performance PH805... Amazon $144.99 View Deal

Got a bigger budget to spend? The excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones are also on the end of a great Prime Day deal, dropping to £210 in the UK and $199 in the US.

MORE:

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still available

12 best Prime Day headphones deals (UK)

8 best Prime Day headphones deals (US)