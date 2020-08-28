Record Store Day 2020 first drop: when each release is available

Record Store Day finally returns this Saturday 29 August, but this year not everything will be released at the same time; there will be further drops in September and October to help shops navigate congestion and demand during this global pandemic.
The official list of RSD2020 releases has been available for months, since before the original hoped for date of April 18, but with the drops being split into three now you'll need to check when your favourites go on sale.
We've selected ten of our favourite records being released this year in a separate feature, but below is a compilation of every release for this years event listed by the drop in which it is included.
You can then check in with your local record store to see how they are operating on the day – some will offer appointments to avoid crowding, while others are working entirely online – and plan what you'll be getting when.
Saturday 29 August
3 Pieces, The Iwishcan William
Aashid Himons The Gods And I
Ace Of Base The Sign
Acid Mothers Temple Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo
Al Green Green Is Blues
Alison Limerick Where Love Lives
Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 1
Alphaville Sounds Like a Melody
Amorphous Androgynous, The A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble
Andy and The Odd Socks Happy Birthday / Remember You're An Odd Sock
Annihilator Triple Threat Unplugged
Anoushka Shankar Love Letters
Archers of Loaf Raleigh Days b/w "Street Fighting Man"
Art Brut Modern Art
Asha Puthli Asha Puthli
Bamboos, The Twenty Years 2000-2020
Band Of Pain A Clockwork Orange
Barry Dransfield Barry Dransfield
Bastille All This Bad Blood
Batmobile Big Bat A Go-Go
BBC Radiophonic Workshop, The Four Albums 1968 - 1978
Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt Summer Into Winter
Bert Jansch Live In Italy
B-Fax B-Fax
Biffy Clyro The Modern Leper / Modern Love
Big Moon, The Record Store Day Exclusive / Live To Vinyl
Black Keys, The Let's Rock
Black Sabbath Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard
BMX Bandits C86
Bob James Once Upon A Time: The Lost 1965 New York Studio Sessions
Bob Marley Redemption Song
Bobby Moore / Sweet Music (Call Me Your) Anything Man / I Get Lifted
Bobby Parker Soul Of The Blues
Brian Eno Rams: Original Soundtrack Album
Broken Bones Dem Bones
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine 1992: The Love Album
Cat Stevens But I Might Die Tonight
Charlatans UK, The The Charlatans UK v.The Chemical Brothers
Charlatans, The Live It Like You Love It
Charli XCX Vroom Vroom
Charlie Parker Jazz At Midnight: Live at the Howard Theatre
Charly Coombes All In The End Is Harvest
Chemical Brothers, The Surrender
Cherry Ghost Live at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - January 25 2015.
Chet Baker Mr.B.
Christine and the Queens La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3
Christy Moore Prosperous
Cinematic Orchestra with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, The The Crimson Wing - Mystery of The Flamingoes - Coloured Vinyl
Cradle The History
Craig Finn All These Perfect Crosses
Cure, The Bloodflowers
Cure, The Seventeen Seconds
Damien Jurado Birds Tricked Into The Trees / From Devils To Davis
Damned, The Evil Spirits
Daniel Johnston The End Is Never Really Over
Dave Davies Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP)
David Bowie ChangesNowBowie
David Bowie I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74)
David Keenan Alchemy & Prose: Live Recordings
Davy Graham The Holly Kaleidoscope
Delines, The The Imperial
Denzel Curry Bulls On Parade / I Against I
Detroit Cobras, The Feel Good
Devil's Witches Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures
Dio Annica
Divina De Campo Decoded
D-Mob We Call It Acieeed (Remixes)
Doctor Who Doctor Who - The Massacre
Doctors Of Madness Dark Times
Dr.John Remedies
Drew Mulholland OST: Ness
DUNE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984) DUNE - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)
Durutti Column Vini Reilly + Womad Live
Edith Sitwell/William Walton Façade
Elton John Elton John
Emerson Lake and Palmer Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992
Esplendor Geometrico Necrosis En La Poya
Exit North Book Of Romance And Dust
Ezra Collective Samuel L. Riddim / Dark Side Riddim
Fall, The [Austurbæjarbíó] - Reykjavík Live 1983
Fall, The Cerebral Caustic - 25th Anniversary Edition
Fallen Angels Paradise Lost
Fatboy Slim Sunset (Bird Of Prey)
Feeder Feeling A Moment
Fela Ransome Kuti & his Highlife Rakers Fela's First - The Complete 1959 Melodisc Session
Field Music Measure
Fight A Small Deadly Space
Flawes Highlights
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering Live to Vinyl
Fraternity Livestock
Freya Roy Ahlke
Future Sound Of London Cascade 2020
Fuzztones Lysergic Emanations
Galaxie 500 Copenhagen
Gary Clark Jr. Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day)
Gary Numan with The Skaparis Orchestra When the Sky Came Down (Live at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester)
Gaston My Queen
Gemma Ray Lights Out Zoltar! (redux)
Gene Rising For Sunset - 20th Anniversary Edition
Gene Russell New Direction
Ginger Wildheart Excess GASS
Giorgio Moroder Ft Kylie Minogue Right Here Right Now
Girl Band Vicar Street Live
Glass Animals Tokyo Drifting
Golden Earring Radar Love (7" + Golden Earring Adapter)
Goldie Lookin Chain Original Pyrite Material
Gong Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl)
Gorgan City Realm
Gorillaz D-Sides
Gorillaz G-sides
Groundhogs, The Split
Gruff Rhys (Don't) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files
Guided By Voices Hold On Hope
Halo Let Me Do It / Life
Hanterhir Schizophrenia(Sonic Youth)/Dancing out in space (David Bowie)
Hawkwind Quark, Strangeness & Charm
Hawkwind At The BBC 1972
Hayseed Dixie Blast from the Grassed
High, The Unreleased Martin Hannet Sessions for Somewhere Soon
Hiss Golden Messenger Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb)
Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble A Full Circle
Iggy Pop Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991)
Inn House Crew, The Something Special
Ivan Conti Poison Fruit (Special edition)
J Hus Big Conspiracy
Jackie Stoudemire, Al Stewart Dancing
Jah Wobble A Very British Coup
Jake Bugg Saviours Of The City
Jamie Lawson Last Night Stars
Jansen / Barbieri / Karn Playing In A Room With People
jennylee I'm So Tired / Some Things Last A Longtime
Jethro Tull Stormwatch 2
Joan Bibiloni "Selected Works 1982 to 1989"
John Lennon Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes)
John Massoni & Sonic Boom The Sundowner Sessions
Josephine Foster This Coming Gladness
Judas Priest British Steel
Juliette Greco Jolie Mome:La Muse De Saint Germain Des Pres
June of 44 Engine Takes to the Water
June of 44 Tropics and Meridians
Jungle Brothers Because I Got it Like That / I'll House You
k.d.lang Angel with A Lariat
k.d.lang Drag
Keane Night Train
Keith Cross & Peter Ross Bored Civilians
Keith Rowe & Mark Wastell Live At I-And-E
Kelley Stoltz Crokodials
Kelly Finnigan The Tales People Tell (Instrumentals)
Ken Ishii feat.Pac-Man Join The Pac
Kevin Morby Oh Mon Dieu: Live à Paris
Kinks, The The Kink Kronikles
Kip Moore Slowheart / Underground
Kirsty MacColl Other People's Hearts - B-Sides 1988-1989
Klaxons Surfing the Void
"Kuumba-Toudie Heath " Kawaida
Laneous Elsewhere / Flawless
Larkins "Hit and Run "
Leaf Library, The About Minerals
Lee Perry & Black Ark Players Guidance
Lee 'Scratch' Perry & Daniel Boyle.Feat Max Romeo Horror Zone
Linton Kwesi Johnson Bass Culture / LKJ In Dub
Loleatta Holloway Cry To Me
Loop Sevens
Los Amigos Invisibles Arepa 3000
Lothar & The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969
Lothar and The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969
Lottery Winners, The Love Will Keep Us Together
Love Fame Tragedy "Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void "
Lovely Eggs, The I Am Moron (RSD Special Edition)
Luiz Eca Y Familia Sagrada La Nueva Onda Del Brasil
Mac Demarco Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos
Madness Work, Rest & Play EP - 40th anniversary edition
Magic In Threes Stay In Your Lane b/w Measly Peace
Magic Numbers, The The Magic Numbers
Magnum Fully Loaded
Manic Street Preachers Done & Dusted
Martin Denny Exotic Moog
Mansun The Dead Flowers Reject
Marc Bolan & T.Rex Shadowhead
Marcus Upbeat, Laurel Aitken The Sixty Year Celebration Single 1960 | 2020
Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch Electric Murder
Marika Hackman Any Human Friend EP
Marker Starling/Ha Ha Collective Silk Rock
Mar-Keys, The Last Night EP
Marvin Pontiac Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes
Meatloaf Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell
Mellow Candle Swaddling Songs
Melt Yourself Down Born In The Manor
Membranes Kiss Ass Godhead
Menzingers, The Chamberlain Waits
Metronomy Metronomy Forever Remixes
Metronomy & Clara Luciani La Baie / La Grenade
Michel Legrand JAZZ ON FILM…Michel Legrand - The New Wave era best of
Midland Live at the Palomino
Mikal Cronin Switched-On Seeker
Milton Nascimento Ultimo Trem
Minnie Riperton Les Fleur / Oh By The Way
MJ Cole Madrugada Remixes
Moonchild The Truth (DJ Jazzy Jeff & James Poyser Remix)" / "Run Away (Eric Lau & Kaidi Tatham Remix)
Morrissey Honey, You Know Where To Find Me
Motörhead Ace Of Spades
Mouth Congress Ahhh the Pollution
Mungo's Hi Fi, Ft.Marina P, Dennis Alcapone & Tippa Irie The Beat Goes SKA!
Murder Capital, The Live from London: The Dome, Tufnell Park
Mush Great Artisanal Formats
My Life Story The Rose The Sun (Chøppersaurus Remix)/Overwinter (Chøppersaurus Remix)
Najma Akhtar Five Rivers
Nazareth Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight
Neil Swainson Quintet 49th Parallel
Nev Cottee Stations
New Clarence Reid, The Cadillac Annie b/w Tired Blood
New Order The John Peel Session 1982
Nick Mason See Emily Play / Vegetable Man
North Sea Radio Orchestra I A Moon
Ocean Colour Scene One From The Modern
Operation Ivy Energy
Opeth Orchid
OST: The Godfather The Godfather
OST: Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein (Hammer Horror)
OST: Ennio Morricone Peur Sur La Ville
OST: Henri Crolla & Andre Hodeir Jazz On Film…
OST: Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Albums
OST: Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) & Serj Tankian (System Of A Down) Fuktronic
OST: Monty Python Holy Grail
OST: Terrahawks Terrahawks – Theme Music and Audio Story
OST: The Last Movie Dennis Hopper's 'The Last Movie'
OST: The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials
Pale Fountains, The Longshot For Your Love
Pale Saints Mrs Dolphin
Paranoid London Paranoid London
Pastels, The Advice to the Graduate/Ship to Shore
Paul Hardcastle 19: The Mixes
Pennywise The Fuse
Peter Bruntnell Normal For Bridgwater
Phillip Glass The Essential
Piero Piccioni , Armando Trovajoli, Carlo Rustichelli, Nini Rota JAZZ ON FILM…Marcello Mastroianni - music from his classic Itallian films
Pigbag Dr Heckle & Mr Jive
Pink Floyd Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007)
Pinkfong Baby Shark
Pogues, The At The BBC 1984
Pretenders Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980
Primal Scream Loaded
RAH Band, The Producers Choice
Raised Fist Sound Of The Republic
Ravi Shankar Chants Of India
Raw Material Raw Material
Refused Not Fit For Broadcasting (Live At The BBC)
Robert Parker I Caught You In A Lie
Robyn Robyn
Ron Carter Stockholm
Roxy Music Roxy Music - The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix
Roy Redmond Ain't that terrible / A Change Is Gonna Come
Sam Burton Nothing Touches Me
Sam Smith I Feel Love
Sandie Shaw Reviewing the Situation
Sarathy Korwar Otherland
Sasha Scene Delete : The Remixes
Sea Girls Call Me Out
Shakespears Sister You're History (Remixes) [RSD 2020]
Shakespears Sister #3
Shirley Collins & Davy Graham Folk Roots, New Routes
Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
Skatt Bros. Walk The Night
Skyzoo & Pete Rock Retropolitan Instrumentals
Slint Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain
Slowdive Slowdive
So Solid Crew
21 Seconds EP
Soft Boys, The I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition)
Spacehog Resident Alien
Spacemen 3 Threebie 3
Spectrum Forever Alien
Stalawa ft Junior Demus Trod On
Status Quo Ma Kelly's Greasy Spoon
Steve Earle Times Like These / It's About Blood
Steve Maxwell Von Braund The Return To Monster Planet
Storm Gordon Diamond In The Heart
Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2
Suede See You In The Next Life
Sugarhill Gang Sugarhill Gang
Sun Ra Egypt '71
Supergrass Caught By The Fuzz
Surfer Blood Astro Coast 10 Year Anniversary Reissue
Sweet Inspirations, The The Sweet Inspirations
Tailenders #tailendersoftheworlduniteandtakeover
Tal Ross Giant Shirley
Tangerine Dream Phaedra
Ted Cassidy The Lurch
Telescopes,The Altered Perception
Terry Edwards Stop Trying To Sell Me Back My Past
Terry Hall Home
That Will Be Lunch Play That Funky Music White Boy
The The I WANT 2 B U
Thelonious Monk Palais Des Beaux-Arts 1963
Thomas Leer Emotional Hardware
Throwing Muses Purgatory/Paradise
Tim Key Tim Key's Late Night Poetry Programme
Timeless Legend Synchronized
Tito Puente Dance Mania! (Volumes 1 & 2)
Tom Grennan This Is The Place
Tom Tom Club Genius Of Live 2020
Tyler The Creator Cherry Bomb
Tyrannosaurus Rex Unicorn
U2 11 O'Clock Tick Tock
Ultravox Sleepwalk 2020 Stereo Mix
Valentines, The 1967-1970
Various Artists The Blues Scene
Various Artists Detroit A-Go-Go
Various Artists Doo Wop
Various Artists You Flexi Thing Vol 6
Various Artists Pin-Up Girls
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One 007 - Licenced to Ska
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One Rockers
Various Artists Brazil 45s Boxset/curated by DJ Format
Various Artists Flow
Various Artists Champion Classics
Various Artists Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Various Artists Music For Dreams : Summer Sessions 2020
Various Artists The Beat Scene
Various Artists The Rock And Roll Scene
Various Artists The Girls Scene
Various Artists The Ska (From Jamaica)
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents...Brazilian Funk Power - Brazilian Funk & Samba Soul
Vaselines/Pooh Sticks Split
Villagers Becoming A Jackal
Wake, The Here Comes Everybody
Warmduscher European Cowboy
Warsaw Pakt Needle Time
Whiskey Myers Firewater
Weeknd, The My Dear Melancholy
Whiskey Myers Early Morning Shakes
Who, The Odds and Sods
Wild Tchoupitoulas Wild Tchoupitoulas
Winston Reedy & The Inn House Crew Black Pearl
Wipers, The Is This Real? (Anniversary Edition: 1980 – 2020)
Wizz Jones Wizz Jones
Wolfgang Press, The Unremembered, Remembered
Working Men's Club Megamix
Xterminator Earth Feel It
Zoo, The Presents Chocolate Moose
Academic, The Loose Friends (EP)
Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 2
Future Sound Of London, The Papua New Guinea (Andrew Weatherall Mix)(Edit)/Stolen Documents
Duran Duran A Diamond In Mind
Hope In High Water Bonfire and Pine
Saturday 26 September
Alarm, The Electric Folklore Live '88
Alfredo Linares Y Su Sonora Yo Traigo Boogaloo
Badflower The Jester (Acoustic Version) / Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Live At SiriusXM)
Bill Evans Some Other Time: The Lost Session From The Black Forest
Black Crowes, The Jealous Again
Boys Next Door, The Door, Door
Brandi Carlile Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed
Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Redux
Chris Smither More From The Levee
Chuck Mosley First Hellos And Last Goodbyes
Clint Eastwood & General Saint Stop That Train / Stop That Train b/w Talk About Run
Corb Lund Cover Your Tracks EP
Curren$y Pilot Talk
Daniel Pemberton & Samuel Sim The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Vol. 1
Datarock Datarock Datarock
Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces / The Key To Life On Earth
Destiny's Child Say My Name
Dinosaur Jr Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm)
Don Cherry Cherry Jam
Don Shinn Departures
Don Shinn Temples With Prophets
Doors, The The Soft Parade: Doors Only Mix
Durutti Column, The Idiot Savants
Eddie & the Hot Rods Get Your Rocks Off
Ellie Goulding Lights
Emerald Web Valley of the Birds
Erasure Blue Savannah
Feminine Complex, The Livin' Love
Fleetwood Mac The Alternate Rumours
Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf
Gray Never Gonna Leave New York City
Hank Williams and His Drifting Cowboys with Miss Audrey 1951 March Of Dimes
Hotrats, The Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition
Human Race Human Race / Grey Boy
Implosion 2020
Jazz Butcher, The Fishcotheque
Jazz Butcher, The Big Planet Scarey Planet
Jazz Butcher, The Condition Blue
Jazz Butcher, The Cult Of The Basement
Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer Gang War
King James Version, The He's Forever (Amen)
Lee Fields Let's Get A Groove ON
Lilac Time, The Hills of Cinnamon
Live Band, The A Chance For Hope
Meat Puppets, The The Meat Puppets
Mew And The Glass Handed Kites – 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition
Mickey & The Soul Generation How Good Is Good
Mike Watt & The Secondmen In Quintessence
Murs & 9th Wonder Brighter Daze
Nahko and Medicine For The People Take Your Power Back (Live)
Nas God's Son
Natalie Prass Natalie Prass
Nite People P.M.
Notorious B.I.G. It Was All A Dream
Ol' Dirty Bastard Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition)
OST: Mark Snow The Truth And The Light (Music From The X-Files)
OST: Mikis Theodorakis Serpico
Paradise Lost Live At Rockpalast
Paul McCartney McCartney 1
Peter Tosh Buk-In-Hamm Palace
Ramones It's Alive II
Replacements, The The Complete Inconcerated Live
Residents, The Icky Flix
Robbie Basho Selections from Songs of the Avatars: The Lost Master Tapes
Roger Waters The Wall – Live in Berlin
Samantha Jones A Girl Named Sam
Sammy Massamba 1990 – Beni Soit Ton Nom
Skye Keeping Secrets
Snapped Ankles 21 Metres To Hebden Bridge
Stephen Dale Petit The Breakdown
T La Rock & Jazzy Jay It's Yours
Tegan And Sara Tonight We're In The Dark Seeing Colours
Television Personalities Some Kind of Happiness: Singles 1995-1999
The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels – Live
TLC Waterfalls
Tommy McGee Now That I have You
Unrighteous Brothers, The Unchained Melody / You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling
Various Artists Dance Craze
Various Artists – A Mikey Dread Production His Imperial Majesty
Various Artists Behind The Dykes – Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1964-1972
Various Artists Hi Tide Groove
Various Artists Nativity In Black
Various Artists This Are Two Tone
Wedding Present, The Shaun Keaveny Session
Willie Tee Teasing You Again / Your Love, My Love Together
Wishbone Ash Live Dates II
Yardbirds, The Roger The Engineer – Expanded Edition
Saturday 24 October
Alice Cooper Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow, Feb 19, 1982
Asking Alexandria Stand Up And Scream
Bardo Pond On The Ellipse
Beck, St. Vincent No Distraction / Uneventful Days
Bevis Frond, The Valedictory Songs
Bevis Frond, The What Did For The Dinosaurs
Bob Mould Circle Of Friends
Calexico Hot Rail
Carl Perkins Live In Paris – The Last European Concert
Cheap Trick Out To Get You! Live 1977
Church, The Gold Afternoon Fix
Clutch The Obelisk
Corporation Of One So Where Are You / The Real Life
Daniel Pemberton & Samuel Sim The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 2
David Gray Please Forgive Me
Def Leppard Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Down N Outz Music Box
Eminem My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die
Family Fodder Savoir Faire – The Best of (Directors Cut)
Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf
Frank Zappa You Can't Do That On Stage Anymore
Frankie & The Witch Fingers Sidewalk
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Pinata (The 1974 Version)
Frumpies, The Frumpie One Piece w/Frumpies Forever
Geraint Watkins Geraint Watkins & the Dominators
Grateful Dead Buffalo 5/9/77
Humble Pie Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2
Hunny Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.
Ice Nine Kills Savages
Inhaler My Honest Face
J.J Johnson & Kai Winding J&K: Stonebone
Jessie Baylin Pleasure Center EP
Johnny Cash Classic Cash: Early Mixes
Keith Richards Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway
Kenny Lynch Half The Day's Gone And We Haven't Earne'd A Penny (Ashley Beedle Remix)
Lee Alfred Rockin – Poppin Full Tilting
Lemonheads, The Lovey 30th Anniversary Edition
Suede The London
Lou Reed Songs for Drella
Mark Knopfler Metroland
Mickey & The Soul Generation Iron Leg
Mickey & Them U.F.O./Hey, Brother Man
Miles Davis Double Image: Directions in Music by Miles Davis (Rare Miles From The Complete Bitches Brew Sessions)
Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition)
OST: Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers In Goldmember
OST: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
OST: Austin Powers: They Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST
OST: Black Mirror Black Mirror Smithereens (Music By Ryuichi Sakamoto)
OST: Jon Brion Synecdoche New York
OST: The Turning The Turning: Kate's Diary
OST: The Virgin Suicides The Virgin Suicides
Parabellum Post Mortem Live (Red & Black Splatter Vinyl)
Pineapple Thief, The Uncovering The Tracks
Randy Newman The Natural OST
Rare Pleasure Let Me Down Easy
Rolling Stones, The Metamorphosis
Rory Gallagher Cleveland Calling
Situation feat. Andre Espeut Beyond Compare (Laroye & Espeut Remixes)
Skid Row Slave to the Grind
Snoop Dogg I Wanna Thank Me
Specials, The Dubs
Sumy Funkin' In Your Mind
Thin Lizzy Chinatown
Tony Joe White The Beginning
Toto Live In Tokyo
Touchdown Ease Your Mind / Aquadance
UFO Live In Youngstown '78
Various Artists The Blue Beat Label 60 Year Celebration Album
Various Artists Wick Records Battle Of The Bands Vol.1
Various Artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams
Who, The A Quick Live One
Yann Tiersen Lagniappe Session