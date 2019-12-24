Best record player deals 2019: turntables for all budgets

To the uninitiated, turntables can seem intimidating, pricey things. But with the vinyl revival in full swing, there are some awesome record player deals to be had, especially around the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, you can save big on turntables from Sony, Audio Technica, Rega, Yamaha and more. Want a cheap record player for the kids, or are keen to upgrade your existing music system, we've tracked down the biggest and best record player deals around.

From the cheapest prices on the very best turntables to savings on wireless Bluetooth turntables, read on for pick of the best turntable deals, bargains and savings online.

Victrola suitcase turntable with speakers $60 $39.96 at Amazon

If you want an all-in-one record player with speakers in the suitcase design, you won't find anything more affordable than this Victrola all-in-one vinyl system on Amazon. Available in a huge range of colors, it has Bluetooth and three-speed operation.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP60USB $129 $109 at Walmart

"A reliably articulate and well-featured deck, well worth the asking price," we said in our four star review. Aside from balanced and organised sound, it has the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files – and now costs less than $100!View Deal

Wockoder KD-2008 with built-in speaker $150 $80.99 at Amazon

This retro vinyl player combines great style with the functionality of an integrated speaker and even wireless Bluetooth playback. Thanks to a 46% reduction, it's hard to argue with the value.View Deal