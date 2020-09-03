Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the Formula One in 4K

Formula One is back with the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, which takes places over 53 laps of the 5.793km Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday. Monza is the quickest circuit on the calendar and is guaranteed to set pulses racing. You’ll find a handy guide on how to watch a 2020 Italian Grand Prix live stream – from anywhere in the world – below.

It's lights out at 2.10pm BST but tune in from 12.30 BST for all the pre-race build-up. Those in the UK will need to subscribe to Sky to watch live. F1 fans in the US can stream every race live for just $79.99 per year via F1 TV Pro (don't forget, you'll need a VPN to access your account when outside of the US).

Last week, Lewis Hamilton scored another commanding victory at the Spa, helping the British driver extend his impressive lead in the drivers' championship. Hamilton is now sitting pretty on 157, 47 points ahead of closest rival Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valterri Bottas has slipped to distant third with 107.

“Lewis has been really consistent, not making any mistakes in qualifying,” Bottas conceded. “And as you [see with] the numbers, he’s had the upper hand this year in qualifying, which honestly pisses me off."

So, onto the thrilling Italian Grand Prix at Monza – one of the oldest and most historic circuits on the F1 calendar. The first of the free practice sessions takes place on Friday 4th September at 10am BST, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 2pm and the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday 6th September at 2.10pm.

The big news ahead of this weekend's race is that Claire William and the Williams family are to step down from Williams F1. The team, started by Sir Frank Williams more than 40 years ago, saw huge success in the 1980s and 1990s winning titles with Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill. More recently, Williams has struggled to recapture its glory days and the British outfit was sold to US investment group Dorilton Capital last month. If you've not seen this riveting documentary charting Sir Frank's maverick rise to F1 legend status, now would be an excellent time to do so.

In other news, Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times F1 champ Michael, is being tipped to team up with Nico Hulkenburg at Alfa Romeo next season, and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has admitted he faces an "uphill battle" to stay in F1.

Will the Ferraris put on a decent showing at Monza this weekend? If they don't, heads could roll back at their Maranello headquarters. Surprisingly, Mercedes biggest threat could some from Renault. Driver Daniel Ricciardo reckons Renault has made a big leap in performance and could be fighting Hamilton and Bottas for the win. With a shorter season, and just 10 races to go, every point counts at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Read on if you want to get your stream on and tune into the Italian Grand Prix, here’s how you do it in 4K...

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too - an excellent package for petrol heads.

Watch Italian Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the Grand Prix from another country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Italian Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack or you can get Sky Sports F1 on its own for £10 per month but on a rolling contract.

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights to show the highlights. The free-to-air channel will broadcast qualifying highlights at 6.30pm on Saturday and race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Watch the Italian Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £49 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Watch the Italian Grand Prix live in the USA

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals here.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

Live 2020 Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula One calendar so far:

6th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia, Monza, Italy

13th Sept – Toscana Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Italy

27th Sept – Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia

11th Oct – Eifel Grand Prix, Nuerburgring, Nuerburg, Germany

25th Oct – Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimao, Portugal

1st Nov – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy

15th Nov – Turkey Grand Prix, Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

29th Nov – Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

6th Dec – Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

13th Dec – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi