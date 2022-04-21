Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race free

The 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix gets underway live from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari this weekend. Red Bull will be hoping to catch the flying Ferrari of Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton will be praying for a better car. Follow our guide below to watch a F1 live stream from abroad with the help of a VPN while away from home.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows: First Practice is at at 12.30pm BST on Friday, 22nd April, followed by Spring Qualifying at 4pm. On Saturday, it's Practice Two at 11.30am before the Sprint Race at 5.30pm. Then it's lights out for the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at 2pm on Sunday.

Last week, Charles Leclerc once again proved unstoppable. The Ferrari driver took control of the race after Max Verstappen suffered a technical failure. Leclerc is now 46 points ahead of his main rival in the Drivers' Championship, and 34 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in second.

This weekend's race is the closest on the calendar to Ferrari HQ in Maranello – so expect the Tifosi to be out in force. The 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place over over 63 laps of the 4.909-kilometre Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola. The weather in Imola is forecast to be a cloudy 19°C with a chance of rain.

Austrian fans can watch a free live stream of the Emilia Romagna GP (use a VPN to access the free stream if you're an Austrian overseas this week). We've listed all the ways to watch F1 in HD from your TV, tablet and mobile below.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix free stream

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can get a free F1 live stream of every race on RTL Zwee.

You'll need to use a VPN to access your local F1 stream when abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Austrians can watch every race live on ServusTV / ORF.

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4, as well as a free live stream of the British Grand Prix on 3rd July 2022.

Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Luxembourg' for RTL Zwee or 'Austria' for Servus.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee or Servus on your browser or device and enjoy the free Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 4K

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1)

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro, is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live in the USA

(Image credit: Oracle Red Bull Racing)

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Emilia Romagna Prix starts at 9am ET on Sunday, 24th April 2022. The American and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast free on ABC.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a top streaming service such as Sling Orange or FuboTV...

Sling Orange Free 3-day trial | $35 a month

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $35 each month after the free trial, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

F1 live stream with DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Subscription costs jus €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel at anytime.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to acces local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Emilia Romagna GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 – including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former Lotus F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

(Image credit: Oracle Red Bull Racing )

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT