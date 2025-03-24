Hurry! There's £250 off one of our favourite 50-inch TVs

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for just £399

Fire Omni TV
What do you deserve after a rigorous spring clean? A new TV at a spectacular discount. And you don't have to wait a minute longer for Amazon's Spring Deal Days, as this early deal sees one of our favourite 50-inch TVs drop by a mega £250.

For just £399 at Amazon, you can pick up the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for far less than its usual £649 price tag. Sure, it's been on the market a couple of years and it's seen a slightly cheaper price of £380 during Black Friday, but it's fantastic proof that cheap doesn't have to mean sacrificing on quality. In fact, when it launched in 2023, we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award and a five-star rating for being feature-packed with an overall impressive video and audio quality.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an Award-winning set – and with almost 40 per cent off, you can't beat it when shopping on a budget. In fact, it's got top spot for its budget price in our best 50-inch TVs guide, and that was at full price. We've praised it for its packed out specs and consistent picture quality, and you should be praising it for this stellar price.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is what we called "a budget TV with rare all-round ability" when we first got our hands on it in 2023. And we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award and five-star rating thanks to its consistent, considered performance and impressive feature set.

So, let's talk about these features. With this budget-friendly Amazon entry, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, as an Amazon TV, it features the Fire TV smart platform, which is superior to many smart TV platforms in terms of usability and app support.

For gamers, the Omni QLED is certainly one to consider when it comes to the best gaming TVs. It offers support for VRR, ALLM and HDR10+ across all four of the set's HDMI ports. And it can definitely handle new-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X seamlessly.

All of this led us to say in our full review: "The standard of budget TVs is lower now than it has been in years, but that’s not to take away from the Omni QLED’s performance, which is markedly more assured, considered and authentically cinematic than expected at this level, now or in the past."

And right now, if you're looking for a budget TV that is still top-quality, then the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is one heck of a deal at just £399 at Amazon. A major saving of almost 40 per cent.

Read our full 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Best 50-inch TVs: the best mid-sized sets we've tested for every budget

And check out the best Amazon Spring Deal Days deals we can find

