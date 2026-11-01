The third and final chapter in the Blue Planet series – narrated, at the age of 100, by the peerless David Attenborough – will make waves by showcasing animal behaviours both newly discovered and never before captured, in five distinct habitats: tropical seas, open ocean, seasonal seas, polar waters and the deep.

These include the bottlenose dolphins using sea sponges to hoodwink prey, vast swarms of crabs, swan-eating sea lions, and an octopus that hunts not in the water but on land.

The beautifully shot six-parter, which lands 25 years after the landmark first entry in the series, is the product of four years of filming, with cutting-edge new devices and techniques, such as splash drones, long-term remote underwater 4K cameras and a 'mini dome'.

In a dystopian twist, the show's producers opted to include some grainier and cloudier footage over clearer shots, in a pre-emptive effort to ward off accusations of AI use.

You can watch Blue Planet 3 free-of-charge in the UK with a TV license. But how can you tune in if you're abroad? Do you need to pay? Here's our simple guide...

TV channel: BBC One

BBC One Live stream: BBC iPlayer (free in the UK)

(free in the UK) New episodes: 8pm GMT each Sunday

8pm GMT each Sunday Premiere: Sunday, 1 November 2026

Sunday, 1 November 2026 ABROAD? Use Surfshark to watch Blue Planet 3 anywhere

Watch Blue Planet 3 – UK

Watching Blue Planet 3 could hardly be easier if you're in the UK.

New episodes air on BBC One at 8pm GMT every Sunday, with streaming available through BBC iPlayer (UK only).

BBC iPlayer is free to use, although you'll need a BBC account and a valid UK TV Licence.

OUTSIDE UK? Those visiting Ireland/US/etc will need you'll need to use a VPN to get access to BBC iPlayer. Check out the 80% off deal below and get access to episodes in minutes...

Watch Blue Planet 3 from abroad with a VPN

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How to use a VPN to watch TV shows abroad

Using a VPN to watch Blue Planet 3 is a piece of hake:

1. Get VPN app. Surfshark works great. Sign up for a plan and get 80% off.

2. Launch VPN app. On a computer, laptop, phone or smart TV – and choose a location in the UK.

3. Head to BBC iPlayer and enjoy watching Blue Planet 3 from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Watch Blue Planet 3 – USA

In the US, Blue Planet 3 is set to air on BBC America and AMC+ each Saturday, starting 23 January.

An AMC+ subscription starts at $4.99 a month.

If you're a UK resident travelling in the US, you can use our recommended VPN to access your BBC iPlayer account from abroad.

Can I watch Blue Planet 3 in Australia?

At the time of writing, there's been no word on where or when Blue Planet 3 will air in Australia.

Spending time Down Under from the UK? Use Surfshark to watch Blue Planet 3 as if you were back home.

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(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Blue Planet 3 trailer

Blue Planet III Global Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Blue Planet 3 episode guide

Episode 1: Sunday, 1 November, 8pm GMT

Sunday, 1 November, 8pm GMT Episode 2: Sunday, 8 November, 8pm GMT

Sunday, 8 November, 8pm GMT Episode 3: Sunday, 15 November, 8pm GMT

Sunday, 15 November, 8pm GMT Episode 4: Sunday, 22 November, 8pm GMT

Sunday, 22 November, 8pm GMT Episode 5: Sunday, 29 November, 8pm GMT

Sunday, 29 November, 8pm GMT Episode 6: Sunday, 6 December, 8pm GMT

Can I watch Blue Planet 3 in 4K?

Can I watch Blue Planet 3 in 4K? Although at least some of the show was filmed in 4K, at the time of writing the BBC hasn't advertised 4K/UHD quality for Blue Planet 3. So don't assume that seeing the programme inside the iPlayer app automatically means there's a UHD stream available. BBC iPlayer does support Ultra HD for selected programmes and events such as the FIFA World Cup, but availability is title-specific. That said, the arrival of the landmark series is as good a reason as any to upgrade your pixel count, so consider our pick of the best OLEDs and Mini LED TVS – complete with 4K-upscaling.