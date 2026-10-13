Where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online – stream return of hit medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy is back for a landmark twenty-third season.

Much of what to expect is being kept under wraps for now, but we know that the season opener will see the hospital flooded with critically injured patients , while the second episode sees the team respond to a fraternity hazing mishap.

With the season 22 finale seeing Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) wave goodbye for a new life in Paris, there’s a few cast shake ups this season, with Debbie Allen, Scott Speedman and Jennifer Landon joining the team, while James Wolk plays Dr. Seth Norton, the boss of the hospital's new prestigious VIP wing.

Grey’s Anatomy season 23 premieres on October 15 in the US and Canada, with international release dates following.

From The States but abroad? You can watch Grey’s Anatomy online by using this VPN to access your usual streams. Here's how to do it....

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 for free in the US

US viewers can watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 on ABC. The first installment premieres on Thursday, October 15 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes weekly.

Both Fubo and Youtube TV offer free trials for new members, with ABC included. Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $88.99 a month.

Alternatively, The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local ABC channels are available in select markets (double-check yours is included before you buy) with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan is $45.99 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Each episode lands on Hulu the day after airing on ABC. Plans start from $12.49 a month, but there are various bundle plans available that can save you money when pairing with other services.

Remember: use a VPN to access the service when travelling outside of the US – otherwise you'll find yourself geo-blocked. Boo.

Watch Grey's Anatomy S23 from abroad with a VPN

If you're away from home you might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual account. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you to get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, enabling you to appear to be in your home country. There are lots of VPN options, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

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NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get up to 75% off with our deal for What Hi-Fi? readers PS. VPNs are a great tool for privacy too and well worth having. You can also access your music streaming service from abroad, as well as websites and shopping (if you want to compare prices).

How to use a VPN to watch TV shows abroad

Using a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. UK).

3. Head to your usual streamer on your browser or device and enjoy watching Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 in the UK

New episodes from Grey's Anatomy season 23 will begin landing weekly on Disney Plus in the UK from Friday, October 16.

In the UK, the Disney Plus price starts from as little as £5.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £9.99 a month, or the £14.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 in Canada

Grey's Anatomy will air on CTV at 10pm ET/PT every Thursday in Canada, with the premiere set for October 15. Viewers will need cable to access CTV.

Alternatively, Grey's Anatomy can be streamed on CTV via Crave. Crave is included with Walmart+, who currently off a 30 day free trial.

Traveling in Canada? Access your streams as usual with a VPN.

Grey's Anatomy used to be free. What happened? Yes, Grey's Anatomy used to available to view for free via the CTV website. Unfortunately, the CTV website shut down on May 1 this year, so Grey's Anatomy has moved to Crave, which is available as an add-on to Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 in Australia

Disney Plus is also the home for Grey's Anatomy Down Under, with season 23 episodes streaming on Fridays, starting October 16.

There are a few Disney Plus subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$17.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$179.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$24.99 a month (or AU$249.99 per year) if you’re looking to boost audio and video quality. If you don't mind ads, the entry level plan is available for AU$9.99 per month, but there's no discounted annual option.

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Grey's Anatomy season 23 premieres in North America on Thursday, October 15 and in the UK and Australia the following day.

Grey's Anatomy season 23 cast

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

as Dr. Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

as Dr. Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

as Dr. Richard Webber Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

as Dr. Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

as Dr. Jo Wilson Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

as Dr. Ben Warren Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln

as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

as Dr. Winston Ndugu Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

as Dr. Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

as Dr. Jules Millin Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

as Dr. Lucas Adams Trevor Jackson as Dr. Wes Bryant

as Dr. Wes Bryant Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

as Dr. Catherine Fox Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

as Dr. Nick Marsh Jennifer Landon as Dr. Toni Wright

as Dr. Toni Wright James Wolk as Dr. Seth Norton

as Dr. Seth Norton Sarah Levy as Corrie Witty

as Corrie Witty Martin Martinez as Charlie

as Charlie Trevor Tordjman as Thomas

Watch the Grey's Anatomy season 23 trailer

Grey's Anatomy - Season 23 Official Trailer on ABC - YouTube Watch On