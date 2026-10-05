Where to watch Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 online – stream BBC's No.1 show

The cloaks are back on, Claudia Winkleman's fringe remains magnificently immovable, and 21 celebrities have voluntarily entered a Scottish castle to lie their asses off – yep, welcome to Celebrity Traitors season 2.

The season 1 finale reached 15.4 million viewers while the season 2 premiere raked in an average of 8.9 million viewers, making it one of the BBC's most-watched TV shows of 2026.

If you're late to Ardross Castle,. Richard E. Grant has almost destroyed the show by letting slip his Traitor/Faithful status, 'Claudiapatra' has entered the castle in a coffin, and Ross Kemp became hilariously paranoid about a sailor's hat

Episodes 3 and 4 drop this week, October 8th and 9th. Better still, it's completely free to watch in the UK with TV licence. But how can you watch Celebrity Traitors season 2 when abroad? Is it free? Here's our simple guide...

TV channel: BBC One

BBC One Live stream: BBC iPlayer (free – UK)

BBC iPlayer (free – UK) New episodes: 8pm – Thursdays and Fridays

8pm – Thursdays and Fridays Finale: Friday 30 October 2026

Friday 30 October 2026 ABROAD? Use NordVPN app to watch BBC anywhere

Watch Celebrity Traitors S2 – UK & Ireland

Watching Celebrity Traitors season 2 could hardly be easier if you're in the UK.

New episodes air on BBC One at 8pm BST every Thursday and Friday. Streaming available through BBC iPlayer (*UK only).

BBC iPlayer is free to use, although you'll need a BBC account and a valid UK TV Licence.

OUTSIDE UK? Those visiting Ireland/US/etc will need you'll need to use a VPN to get access to BBC iPlayer. Check out out 75% off deal below and get access to episodes in minutes...

Watch The Celebrity Traitors from abroad with a VPN

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How to use a VPN to watch TV shows abroad

Using a VPN to watch Celebrity Traitors UK is murderously easy:

1. Get VPN app. NordVPN works great. Sign up for a plan – 75% off.

2. Download VPN app. On computer, laptop, phone, smart TV – and choose UK location.

3. Head to BBC iPlayer and enjoy watching Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Can I watch Celebrity Traitors S2 in Ireland?

While Traitors Ireland is RTÉ Player, there's no release date for Celebrity Traitors UK series 2.

But, UK fans visiting Ireland watch for FREE with a good VPN (we use NordVPN – grab 75% off the best plans and a 30 day risk-free trial with our deal above).

Can I watch Celebrity Traitors season 2 in the US?

Important info for American Traitors fans:

The Celebrity Traitors UK season 1 is available on Peacock in the US, but at the time of writing Peacock is not listing season 2. A US release date for season 2 has not yet been confirmed.

Remember! If you're a UK resident travelling in the US while the new series airs, you can use our recommended VPN to access your usual BBC iPlayer account from abroad.

Can I watch Celebrity Traitors UK in Canada

Traitors streams on Crave in Canada – but there is no release date for Celebrity Traitors UK season 2.

We can't imagine there will be too long of a delay for season 2. If you are visiting Canada from the UK, grab a VPN to access the usual BBC, ITV, Channel 4 streaming platforms when outside the country.

Can I watch Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 in Australia

There is no confirmed Australian release for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 at the time of writing.

That means Australian viewers may have to wait for an international distribution announcement – but keep an eye on 10Play.

UK residents temporarily Down Under can use a VPN to connect to their usual BBC iPlayer service, subject to the service's terms and the usual TV Licence requirements.

We'll update this page when an Australian broadcaster or streaming service confirms season 2.

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Celebrity Traitors S2 episode guide

Episode 1: Thursday 1 October, 8pm

Thursday 1 October, 8pm Episode 2: Friday 2 October, 8pm

Friday 2 October, 8pm Episode 3: Thursday 8 October, 8pm

Thursday 8 October, 8pm Episode 4: Friday 9 October, 8pm

Friday 9 October, 8pm Episode 5: Thursday 15 October, 8pm

Thursday 15 October, 8pm Episode 6: Friday 16 October, 8pm

Friday 16 October, 8pm Episode 7: Thursday 22 October, 8pm

Thursday 22 October, 8pm Episode 8: Friday 23 October, 8pm

Friday 23 October, 8pm Episode 9: Thursday 29 October, 8pm

Thursday 29 October, 8pm Episode 10: Friday 30 October, 8pm

When is the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors season 2? Episode 3 of The Celebrity Traitors season 2 airs Thursday 8 October at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 4 follows the next evening, Friday 9 October, also at 8pm. The series continues every Thursday and Friday until the nail-biting finale on Friday 30 October.

Can I watch Celebrity Traitors in 4K?

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 in 4K? At the time of writing, the BBC has not advertised 4K/UHD quality for The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Boo! So don't assume that seeing the programme inside the iPlayer app automatically means there's a UHD stream available. BBC iPlayer does support Ultra HD for selected programmes and events such as the FIFA World Cup, but availability is title-specific. That said, the treachery is a pretty good reason to upgrade your pixel count, so consider our pick of the best OLEDs and Mini LED TVS – complete with 4K-upscaling.

What to know about Celebrity Traitors UK

The Celebrity Traitors S2 latest (no spoilers)

Two episodes in the 21 celebs entered the castle. The big news was Richard E. Grant's gaffe – he accidentally told Joe Lycett he's a [redacted].

Meanwhile, British soap actor Ross Kemp suspected a sailor's hat of being a murder weapon.

Elsewhere, the nation's finest collection of actors, comedians, musicians and academics has begun treating side-eye as an Olympic sport.

An innocent touch from Leigh-Anne Pinnock later aroused similar suspicion (but to be fair, nothing in Traitors-land is "innocent").

The actual game got underway quickly and Claudia selected her first Traitors.

Contestants began the traditional business of scrutinising perfectly ordinary behaviour and the first murder brought the consequences sharply into focus.

By episode two, alliances were forming, Joe Lycett became a trusted Faithful and the first Round Table arrived as suspicion settles on several players.

Celebrity Traitors UK episode 2 wrapped up with the first celebrity elimination... you'll have to tune into episode 3 to find out who will be next!

Celebrity Traitors TV ratings news

Season 2 is crushing it in the ratings – and that's before the show debuts on Peacock in the US!

Episode 1 "averaged 8.9 million overnight viewers," almost 3 million more than last year's celeb premiere, and took roughly 55 per cent of the entire television audience at the time.

That made it the biggest launch for any UK series of The Traitors (per The Independent)

Younger audiences are flocking to the BBC. According to figures reported by The Guardian, 83.5 per cent of all 16-to-34-year-olds watching television at the time were watching Celebrity Traitors.

Not bad for a generation of streamers who were through to have abandoned BBC and ITV for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Episode two averaged 8.5 million and even Uncloaked, Ed Gamble's post-show 'video podcast', averaged 3.1 million viewers after the premiere.

For context, last year's Celebrity Traitors opened to 6.1 million overnight viewers.