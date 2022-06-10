Apple TV+ free trial and all the ways you can get one

An Apple TV+ free trial is available to anyone who has never tried the streaming service before. It brings access to exclusive Apple Original TV shows like Severance, Ted Lasso and David Attenborough's ground-breaking Prehistoric Planet for free while you make up your mind whether you like the streaming service or not.

After a superb recent run of entertainment launched weekly, we're certainly impressed, and pretty sure you will be too. But how do you get an Apple TV+ free trial? And, more importantly, do you know how to get the longest free trial you can?

Like most good streaming services, Apple TV+ comes without any kind of long-term commitment. It's a pay-by-month arrangement and the prices are pretty reasonable too.

Apple TV+ usually costs £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. Good value when you consider that there are new Apple Originals launched each week, on top of feature-length movies, starring the likes of Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson and Jason Momoa. It's all ad-free, all downloadable offline, and much of it is presented in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound.

Before you open your wallet and hand over your email address, though, there are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials out there (if you know where to look). Don't settle for just seven days if you're entitled to three months. Here's a complete rundown of the best Apple TV Plus free trial options and where and how to get each one.

1. Apple TV+ 7-day free trial

(Image credit: Apple)

Anyone new to Apple TV+ can score a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Sign up now and you can watch for free for 7 days. After that, you'll be automatically charged the standard subscription fee of £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month.

You're perfectly within your rights to sign up, watch free for 7 days, then cancel without paying a penny. No contact; no hassle.

2. Apple TV+ 3-month free trial

(Image credit: Apple)

You can get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac.

Once you've made your purchase, set up your free Apple TV Plus trial within 90 days, following these steps:

1. Turn on your new Apple device and sign in with your Apple ID.

2. Open the Apple TV app. Make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

3. The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, go to the Apple TV+ tab where you'll see the offer.

4. Tap 'Enjoy 3 Months Free' and you're done!

After the 3 month trial ends, you'll be charged the usual £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month subscription free. No contract, cancel anytime.

3. Apple TV+ 1-month free trial

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple One bundles together Apple services – including Apple TV+ – into one monthly subscription. The Individual plan costs just £14.95 / $14.95 / AU$19.95 a month and new users get one month free.

That means you can trial Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ without paying a dime!

Here's how to get Apple One:

1. On your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, go to Settings, tap your name, then tap Subscriptions.

2. Tap Apple One.

3. Choose a plan.

4. If you already subscribe to Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade or Apple TV+, you don't need to cancel those subscriptions. They will be cancelled automatically when you're billed for Apple One.

Important: existing subscriptions are not eligible for a free trial. So, if you've already signed up to Apple TV+, you won't get the 1 month free.

Other ways to get an Apple TV+ free trial

PlayStation is still offering PS5 owners an extended 6 month Apple TV Plus free trial (PS4 owners get a 3 month free trial). If that's you, you have until 22nd July 2022 to redeem the offer and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals for nada.

Is there an Apple TV+ student discount?

Yes, sort of. Students enrolled at "degree-granting universities and colleges" can join Apple Music at a discounted monthly rate for up to 48 months. The deal includes Apple TV+ free for a limited time (1 month in most cases). Here's how to get a student subscription (opens in new tab) to Apple Music.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

We think so. Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service might not have the same depth of content as rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but what it does offer, is quality over quantity. It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including Prehistoric Planet, Slow Horses, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

New shows debut every week and there's plenty "coming soon", including:

For All Mankind Season 3 (10th June 2022)

(10th June 2022) Black Bird (8th July 2022) – Taron Egerton psychological thriller

(8th July 2022) – Taron Egerton psychological thriller Luck (5th August 2022)

(5th August 2022) The Sound of 007 (October 2022)

(October 2022) The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Fall 2022)

(Fall 2022) Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong (Fall 2022)

(Fall 2022) Spirited (Winter 2022) – Will Ferrell in a musical version of A Christmas Carol

(Winter 2022) – Will Ferrell in a musical version of A Christmas Carol Killers of the Flower Moon (TBA) – Leonardo DiCaprio Western crime drama

In our April 2020 Apple TV Plus review, we praised its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives". We stand by that and, if anything, Apple TV Plus has gone from strength to strength since we typed up our initial verdict.

How to get the Apple TV+ app

(Image credit: Apple)

To watch, all you'll need is the Apple TV app. This comes pre-installed on a host of supported devices including made by Apple (and some Samsung smart TVs) or can be downloaded for other devices like Roku and Amazon streaming sticks.

Then just follow these steps.

Open the TV app on your supported device

Sign in with your Apple ID

Select a show and start watching

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV+ review

Shop today's best Apple deals

The best streaming services for music and movies