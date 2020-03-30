Best streaming trials and deals 2020: where to watch TV and movies for free

If you're all up to date on Corrie and Killing Eve and feel you have exhausted Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you might be looking for your next couch potato fix.

Considering the times we are living in, it isn't surprising that several video streaming services are currently offering extended free trials, promotional deals, and new ways to watch TV shows for free.

To save you searching for a streaming steal, we have rounded up the best ways to stream movies and TV shows for free or for very little money. The free trials alone will keep you going for 88 days, while parting with just £1 could keep you entertained for a few more months...

MUBI: 3 months for £1

Fancy yourself a bit of a film fan, do you? MUBI prides itself on showing – in its words – "forgotten gems, festival-fresh cinema, cult classics and award-winning masterpieces". It's more Jean-Luc Godard and Park Chan-wook than Michael Bay and Christoper Nolan. The best part? It's always only 30 films strong. Every day a film drops off and a new one is added, with each film having a 30-day lifespan.

MUBI costs £9.99 per month, but new subscribers can currently get three months for just £1 (then £9.99/month if you don't cancel).

NOW TV pass promos

Sky's contract-free NOW TV service offers live and exclusive on-demand access to the likes of Sky Cinema, Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, FOX and Syfy content. There are often deals available to existing customers (go into 'My Account' > 'Passes & Vouchers'), while new customers can take Sky up on the two tasty NOW TV deals below.

Shudder: 30-day free trial

Essentially a Netflix for horror aficionados, Shudder is the ‘home of the best horror films from around the world and beyond the grave’. There are thematic collections (because of course, you want a ‘Comedy of Terrors’ section to point you to nazi zombies and thousand-year-olds imps), in addition to guest curations from horror film icons and new releases.

Shudder usually offers a seven-day free trial, but with the promo code 'SHUTIN' that can be extended to 30 days. Thereafter, it's £3.99 per month.

Disney Plus: 7-day free trial

Disney's new Netflix-rivalling service offers a whole new world of Disney content in a polished service. Its well-stocked, easy-to-navigate catalogue is a mix of new and old and original titles that Disney fans are bound to enjoy, and that's backed up with vast picture and audio quality support and an intuitive user experience.

Disney Plus is a very reasonable £5.99 per month, but you can get a free seven-day trial before you make any long-term commitment.

Rakuten TV: 150+ free TV and movies

Rakuten TV has expanded its free TV and film offering to help entertain us while we're stuck at home. Head to Raktuen's online catalogue and you'll find that its collection of free kids TV programmes, and films for adults too, now number more than 150.

Raktuen is free to sign-up to. No subscriptions, no commitment – watch what you like of the free content and pay for anything else you want.

Apple TV Plus: 7-day free trial

Apple TV Plus – available through the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV streamers and select 2019 and 2020 TVs – is all about original, ad-free content. No re-runs, no licensed content, just originals created purely for the service. Jennifer Aniston-hosted The Morning Show, Jason Momoa-starring See and space saga For All Mankind are among the top picks on Apple's 2019-launched service.

Apple TV Plus is £4.99 per month, but there's a seven-day free trial for iOS users to snap up.

BFI Player: 14-day free trial

The British Film Institute takes its classic and cult films conveyance seriously, offering a streaming catalogue that’s not only distinguished and expansive but also spans decades, so you’re as likely to see a contemporary Korean psycho-sexual thriller as you are a classic 1950s Ingmar Bergman drama.

You can trial the service free for 14 days, and then the monthly cost is £4.99. Or, Amazon Prime members can sign-up through Amazon for a 30-day free trial.

Britbox: 30-day free trial

BritBox is a joint effort from terrestrial broadcasters the BBC and ITV. It aims to bring together the best of British TV, including comedy, drama, soaps, factual programming, light entertainment and everything else in between. Tutankhamun, Cold Feet, Silent Witness, Broadchurch, McMafia, Last Tango in Halifax, Les Misérables and Gavin & Stacey – you name it, it's on there.

A free 30-day trial precedes a £5.99 monthly no-contract subscription cost.

