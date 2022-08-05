How to watch Luck for free – new animated movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg

Luck – the new animated comedy about a young orphan who's the unluckiest person on Earth – hit Apple TV+ as of Friday, 5th August. If you're in the mood for a family-friendly movie this summer holiday, voiced by Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg, then you've hit the jackpot. New subscribers can watch Luck free with the Apple TV+ free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch Luck on Apple TV+ Premiere: Friday 5th August 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger

Luck is John Lasseter's first animated flick since leaving Disney's Pixar to join Skydance Animation. Now, the man who brought you Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Up, The Incredibles, Wall-E and Ratatouille brings you Luck... so to speak.

The movies centres around Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada), a young lady who, having spent her early years in a foster home, is beset by bad luck. From dropping the toast buttered-side down to embarrassing public calamities, Sam is truly cursed. Until, that is, she stumbles on a black cat called Bob (Simon Pegg), who leads her into the magical Land of Luck...

Does Luck measure up to Lasseter's early Pixar classics? The jury's still out on that, but if you're a fan of Willy Wonka-ish family fun, you've certainly lucked out. Luck is available to watch globally as of Friday 5th August 2022.

Luck official trailer

