How to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere – release date, preview, cast, episode guide

Yellowstone season 5 returns to our screens with a two hour premiere at 8 pm ET/PT this Sunday, 13th November so get ready for more betrayal and bloodshed as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) battles for control of Montana. Canadian viewers can stream Yellowstone season 5 free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Yellowstone season 5 live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Canadian down south? Use a VPN to watch on Paramount+ from anywhere (opens in new tab)

Last season of the western saga consisted of 10 episodes but such is the popularity of this Paramount Network show that Yellowstone season 5 will feature 14 episodes split into two, 7-episode chunks.

The season 5 trailer clocked up over 14 million views in 24 hours, setting the scene for another wild ride. Episode 1, titled One Hundred Years Is Nothing, will see John Dutton sworn in as Governor of Montana. But as he settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents.

Although Yellowstone season 5 airs on Paramount Network, it's not available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Only the UK and Canadian version of Paramount+ will stream the new series. Make sure you know how to watch a Yellowstone season 5 live stream from anywhere beyond the prairie...

Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing, 13th Nov, 8pm ET)

– One Hundred Years Is Nothing, 13th Nov, 8pm ET) Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom, 13th Nov, 8pm ET

– The Sting of Wisdom, 13th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 3 – TBA, 20th Nov, 8pm ET

– TBA, 20th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven, 27th Nov, 8pm ET

– Horses in Heaven, 27th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 5 – Watch ‘Em Ride Away, 4th Dec, 8pm ET

– Watch ‘Em Ride Away, 4th Dec, 8pm ET Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You, 11th Dec, 8pm ET

– Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You, 11th Dec, 8pm ET Episode 7 – TBA, 18th Dec, 8pm ET

Watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Fans in the Canada/UK – but not the US – can watch Yellowstone on Paramount+. Best of all, new users get a 7-day free trial. Yee-haw! Travelling outside Canada or the UK?

Use a VPN to watch a free Yellowstone season 5 live stream when abroad (opens in new tab).

Yellowstone season 5 episode 1 arrives on Paramount Plus Canada on 13th November, and on Paramount Plus UK on 14th November.

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 | Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial

Stream all-new episodes of Yellowstone, plus tons of boxsets and movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription $9.99 CAD / £6.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch Yellowstone season 5 from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch Paramount+ while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Yellowstone season 5 live stream from anywhere in the world, just as if you were at home.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Paramount+. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service. It's also a great option for a World Cup 2022 live stream.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Yellowstone season 5

Using a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount+ is easy.

1. Install the VPN. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend – its ultra-reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Yellowstone season 5, you could select 'Canada' or 'UK' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Yellowstone season 5 live stream!

Watch Yellowstone season 5 in the USA

(Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount Network has the exclusive rights to air the new season of Yellowstone S5 in the States. But, rather annoyingly, it doesn't have the rights to stream new episodes on Paramount+.

Instead, US fans must either have cable or purchase each individual episode on Amazon, iTunes or Vudu. You can also get instant access to cable channels, including Paramount Network, through cordcutting services such as Sling TV ($46/m) and Philo ($25/m).

(opens in new tab) Watch Yellowstone Philo 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Philo is the cheapest cable-cutting service to offer the Paramount Network and access to Yellowstone season 5. There's a 7-day free trial to use. It's then $25 per month. There are no long contracts to worry about either.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Network Sling 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch Yellowstone on either Sling Blue or Sling Orange. You'll need the Comedy Extra add-on too. That's normally $46 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. There are no contracts, though, so you can cancel at any time.

Don't forget: Canadians can stream new episodes with a Paramount+ 7-day free trial. Keep a VPN handy (opens in new tab) when you travelling outside of CA to watch from anywhere. See step-by-step guide above.

Eventually, all episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will end up on Peacock TV, which is currently home to seasons 1-4, but there's no news on when that will occur.

Watch Yellowstone season 5 in Australia

While the Paramount Plus streaming service exists in Australia, it's Stan that's the place to find new episodes of Yellowstone season 5 in Australia. Worth bearing in mind that UK and Canadians abroad in Australia will need to use a VPN along with the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) accounts if they want to watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Plus while Down Under.

Fortunately, for Aussie new Stan users get a 30-day free trial. Subscription costs AU$9.99 a month after the trial ends. Cancel anytime.

The first episode of season 5 lands on Stan from 10am AEST on Monday 14th November. Stan is also streaming seasons 1-4, so you can catch up if needs be.

Which cast members will return for Yellowstone season 5?

While not every character is going to make it to season 5, most of the major players are set to return, including Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Fun fact: you can follow Costner's band on Twitter @ModernWest (opens in new tab).

We'll be seeing more of Jennifer Landon (ranch hand Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (vet Emily), who also features in Yellowstone spinoff 6666. And Q'orianka Kilcher will reprise her role as Angela Blue Thunder having dropped out of the cast after season 3.

Kevin Costner (John Dutton)

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)

Kelly Reilly (Bethany Dutton)

Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton)

Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton)

Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield)

Jennifer Landon (Teeter)

Kathryn Kelly (Emily)

Kyle Red Silverstein (young Rip Wheeler)

Q'orianka Kilcher (Angela Blue Thunder)

What to expect from Yellowstone season 5

Season 4 of Yellowstone was explosive, ending with a wedding and a murder. Will Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan continue where he left off? Here's the official synopsis for the two-hour premiere...

"John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana; as John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents; the bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor's ball."

The trailer for season 5 also reveals what to expect from Yellowstone season 5. Captioned "Power has price", it shows storm clouds gathering as John Dutton fires his governing staff and appoints Beth as his new chief-of-staff. How will Caroline Warner react? Elsewhere, we see Teeter punching Ryan and Beth fighting a bar.

Fun fact: the first 'chapter' of Yellowstone season 5 is expected to help introduce another of Taylor Sheridan's projects – Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King.

How to watch 1883 and live stream the Yellowstone prequel

What is Yellowstone?

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone the TV show centres around the dysfunctional Dutton family and their vast Montana cattle ranch. The show has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2018, scoring 8.7/10 on IMDb and spawning spin-offs such as 1884 and the upcoming 1923 with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The original season of Yellowstone starred actors Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves), Wes Bentley (American Beauty) and Luke Grimes (American Sniper). Fast forward to 2022 and Yellowstone is cresting a huge wave of popularity thanks to its mix of family intrigue and tense gun-slinging. It's basically Succession on the prairie.

Watch Yellowstone seasons 1 – 4

Need to catch up? Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) is the place to find Yellowstone seasons 1– 4 in Canada.

Subscription to Amazon Prime costs CAD$9.99 a month of CAD$99.99 a year. But new users get a 30-day free trial. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone S1 – 4 Prime video 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Amazon Prime Video and you'll get your first 30 days of free, meaning you can watch seasons one through four of Yellowstone, as well as 1000s of other hit TV shows and movies, without paying a cent! Cancel anytime.

Travelling abroad?

Always use a VPN to access the Amazon Prime Canada when outside the country (opens in new tab)

In the USA, viewers can watch Yellowstone seasons 1- 4 on Peacock TV

In Australia, seasons 1-4 are on Stan (30-day free trial).

What are the Yellowstone spinoff shows?

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone currently has one spin-off on the air and lots more in the works:

1883 is a prequel show set generations before Yellowstone. It describes the origins of the Dutton family and its ranch.

1923 is an upcoming prequel show set a couple of generation before Yellowstone. It tracks the Duttons through Montana's great depression, stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and premieres on 21st December 2022.

6666 is another upcoming spin-off set in the same era as Yellowstone. It features the legendary 6666 ranch, which show creator Taylor Sheridan purchased in 2021. Release date TBC.

Tulsa King is yet another upcoming spin-off starring Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. It premieres on 13th November 2022.

