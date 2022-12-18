How to watch 1923 online from anywhere: Yellowstone prequel release date, preview, cast, episodes

1923, the new Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford, premieres on Paramount Plus this week. 1923 follows the Dutton family through The Great Depression and beyond. Episode 1 airs on Sunday 18th December, and US/UK viewers can stream it free with this Paramount+ 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch 1923 from wherever you are in the world.

Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone spinoff boasts a starry Hollywood cast. Harrison Ford, in his first major TV role, plays Jacob Dutton while British acting legend Helen Mirren plays his wife, Cara Dutton. The Crown's Timothy Dalton is villainous tycoon Donald Whitfield and Game of Throne's Jerome Flynn is hard-headed Scottish sheep farmer Banner Creighton.

According to Paramount Plus, 1923 "follows the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

1923 airs exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

1923 Episode 1 – 18th December 2022 (19th in the UK)

– 18th December 2022 (19th in the UK) 1923 Episode 2 – 1st January 2023 (2nd in the UK)

– 1st January 2023 (2nd in the UK) 1923 Episode 3 – 8th January 2023 (9th in the UK)

– 8th January 2023 (9th in the UK) 1923 Episode 4 – 15th January 2023 (16th in the UK)

– 15th January 2023 (16th in the UK) 1923 Episode 5 – 22nd January 2023 (23rd in the UK)

– 22nd January 2023 (23rd in the UK) 1923 Episode 6 – 29th January 2023 (30th in the UK)

– 29th January 2023 (30th in the UK) 1923 Episode 7 – 5th February 2023 (6th in the UK)

– 5th February 2023 (6th in the UK) 1923 Episode 8 – 12th February 2023 (13th in the UK)

How to watch 1923 for free

(Image credit: Paramount+)

1923 airs exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Episode 1 premieres on 18th Dec (US) and 19th Dec (UK).

New users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). The service is also offering 50 percent off an annual plan in the US only (offer ends 2nd January 2023).

Travelling outside the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

Stream all-new episodes of 1923, plus TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription $4.99 / £6.99 / AU$8.99 a month thereafter.

Watch 1923 on TV in the USA

(Image credit: Paramount+)

All episodes of 1923 will stream on the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service in the US.

However, the first episode of 1923 will also air on the Paramount Network cable channel, directly after the new episode of Yellowstone at 8pm ET on 18th December.

Paramount Network has the exclusive rights to air Yellowstone season 5 in the States – but not the rights to stream new episodes on Paramount Plus.

Want access to Paramount Network? Cordcutting services such as Sling TV ($46/m) and Philo ($25/m) are your best bet.

1923 cast list

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

as Jacob Dutton Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

as Cara Dutton Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

as Spencer Dutton Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

as Jack Dutton Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

as Elizabeth Strafford James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr

as John Dutton Sr Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

as Emma Dutton Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

as Zane Davis Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

as Teonna Rainwater Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

as Alexandra Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

How to watch 1883 and live stream the Yellowstone prequel

Will 1923 Be on Netflix?

1923 is a Paramount Plus Original, so it will not be available on Netflix, Hulu or indeed Peacock.

It is not currently available on Amazon Prime Video but, like 1883, individual episodes may become available to purchase on Prime Video at a later date.

What are the other Yellowstone spinoff shows?

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

The Yellowstone universe is expanding fast with a number of spinoffs on the air and in the works:

Tulsa King – stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. It premiered on 13th November 2022.

1883 – prequel show set generations before Yellowstone. It describes the origins of the Dutton family and its ranch. Premieres on 19th December 2022.

6666 – upcoming spin-off set in the same era as Yellowstone. Features the legendary 6666 ranch, which show creator Taylor Sheridan purchased in 2021. Due for release in 2023.

