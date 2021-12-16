How to watch 1883 and live stream the Yellowstone prequel from anywhere, cast, trailer

1883 – the prequel to hit western drama Yellowstone – hits TV screens this weekend on Paramount Plus and the Paramount Network. Billed as the "Yellowstone origin story", 1883 centres on the Dutton family's migration across the West in search of a better life. Ready for some hardcore ranching? Read on for how to watch new episodes of 1883 online wherever you are.

1883 follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), grandparents of Yellowstone's John Dutton, in their search for a better life as they look to escape poverty in Texas.

The official trailer shows the family's dramatic journey out west, complete with violent gun battles, shadowy saloons and native american traders. All of this accompanied by an ominous voiceover: "We are in the land of no mercy now."

Isabel May (from Netflix's Alexa & Katie) plays Elsa Dutton, the eldest daughter, while Sam Elliot (Tombstone) takes on the role of Shea Brennan, the mustachioed cowboy tasked with getting the caravan safely across the Great Plains. Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks guest stars in episode two.

The first episode of 1883 airs Sunday, 19th December 2021 on the Paramount Network right after Yellowstone, and the second episode will follow the next Sunday. After that, 1883 will be a Paramount Plus exclusive. Follow our guide below for how to watch 1883, the brand new Yellowstone prequel, online wherever you are.

How to watch an 1883 live stream for free

1883 is exclusive to US-only streaming service Paramount Plus in the States. The first episode airs on Sunday 19th December, at 9pm ET/PT.

Subscription to Paramount Plus costs from $4.99 a month (ad-supported). For a limited time only bu new users get a 30-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Simply use a VPN to access Paramount Plus from wherever you are in the world. Full details coming up next...

Paramount Plus one-month free with code PEAKSALE Paramount Plus one-month free with code PEAKSALE

Fancy streaming 1883, as well as 30,000 TV shows and 2,500 movies, for nada? Use the code PEAKSALE to get your first month of Paramount Plus free! No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch 1883 on Paramount+ from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the US? You can access 1883 on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch 1883 as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Paramount Plus, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and stream the new season of 1883.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

1883 trailer

Watch an 1883 live stream in Canada

As in the States, 1883 is exclusive to Paramount Plus. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month but new users get a 7-day free trial. Not bad... although users in the States can get a free 30-day trial with the code PEAKSALE.

Remember: you can use a VPN to access the US version of Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

Watch an 1883 live stream in Australia

There's no word on when 1883 will land in Australia, but it's expected to show up on the Aussie version of Paramount Plus shortly after it premieres in the US.

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99 a month but new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Want to connect to Australia's Paramount Plus from outside Oz? You'll need to use a VPN. Full details above.

Watch an 1883 live stream in the UK

Just like Yellowstone, 1883 isn't on telly in the UK – nor does it have a streaming home in Blighty. Which is a shame, because they are both terrific dramas in our opinion.

However, Paramount Plus is due to follow in the footsteps of Peacock TV and arrive on Sky platforms in 2022. So you'd hope that 1883 and Yellowstone will be available then... but nothing's confirmed.

Remember: you can use a VPN to watch US streaming service Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world if you're a US subscriber in the UK.

Will there be an 1883 season 2?

Yes. Word has it 1883 has already been renewed for a second season.

1883 cast: who does Tom Hanks play?

Two-time Oscar winner (and noted history buff) Tom Hanks has a cameo role as General George Mead in 1883. He guest stars in episode two – Behind Us, a Cliff.

T.Hanks isn't the only guest star to look out for. Billy Bob Thornton plays a Fort Worth sheriff in episode one, titled 1883.

What is 6666?

Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan has already inked a deal to create another spin-off, which goes by the name of 6666, the name of Sheridan's own ranch in Texas. Here's the synopsis for 6666:

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavour to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made."

