How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere, release date, episodes, brand new series and teaser trailer

Yellowstone season 4 has arrived in style, with the two-part opener starring Kevin Costner sending Paramount Network's rating surging to an all-time high. It's yet to find a home in the UK but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the hit western drama. Read on for how to watch a Yellowstone season 4 live stream from the UK and anywhere in the world.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 Premiere date: Sunday 7th Nov 2021 Time: 8pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Mon) / 11am AEST (Mon) Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Piper Perabo. FREE stream: Amazon Prime Video (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free USA: Sling Australia: Stan (30-day free trial) UK: No streaming options

Yellowstone centres around the dysfunctional Dutton family and their vast Montana cattle ranch. It's a huge hit with fans, scoring 8.2/10 on Metacritic and 8.7/10 on IMDb. The New York Times called it an "ode to cowboy toughness".

This season, the Duttons' enemies are in for a rough ride. Hardly surprising since season 3 left John Dutton (Costner) bleeding by the roadside while son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) took heavy fire through the door of his office. Yellowstone S04E01 kicks off in real time, mid-ambush, so it's all-action from the start.

The question is, who's behind the attack? And how quickly can the Duttons mete out their revenge?

Yellowstone season is streaming now and viewers in Canada can watch every episode for free. Follow this guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Yellowstone season 4 for free

Amazon Prime Video is the place to find Yellowstone in Canada. New episodes land on Prime every Sunday.

Subscription to Amazon Prime costs CAD$7.99 a month of CAD$79.99 a year. But new users get a 30-day free trial. So you can gorge yourself on Yellowstone (S1-S3) before catching the new episodes.

Going to be away from the Canada during Yellowstone season 4? Simply use a VPN to access the Canadian side of Amazon Prime Video from anywhere in the world. Here's how to do it...

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 on Prime Video from anywhere

Stuck outside Canada? You can access Amazon Prime Video (Canada) from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Canadian Amazon Prime account (or even create a new one) and watch Yellowstone season 4 as if you were in the Canada. Good to know, right?

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Amazon Prime Video CA, you should choose 'Canada' (or a Canadian city such as Toronto).

3. Head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and stream the new season of Yellowstone.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch Yellowstone season 4 in Australia

Top Aussie streaming platform Stan is the place to find Yellowstone season 4 in the big country. New episodes stream every Sunday night.

Stan costs AU$10 a month and subscription includes access to over 600 TV shows and 1000 movies. Better still, new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Bonza!

Currently outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to watch Yellowstone on Stan, without being blocked. (see details above). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Yellowstone season 4 in the USA

Paramount Network's is the place to find Yellowstone season 4 – it's the network's most popular scripted show ever!

Sadly, you can't stream Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount+ due to licensing issues. But if you don't have cable, all is not lost. Cable-replacement service Sling carries Paramount Network.

Sling TV costs $35 a month, but you'll need the $6 a month Comedy add-on to watch Yellowstone season 4. The good news is that you can get your first month of Sling for only $10, rather than the usual $35.

If you want to stream seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone, you'll find the on Peacock Premium, which costs from $5 a month for the ad-supported plan. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK

Despite becoming a must-see drama in the United States, Yellowstone doesn't have a streaming home in the UK. Of course, the options above ameliorate that situation.

Want to start binge Yellowstone from the very beginning? Seasons 1 and 2 are available to buy on Amazon Prime Video (£12.99 per season, or £1.89 per episode).

Worth knowing: the Peacock streaming service is coming to the UK, free to Sky and Now customers. That could give Sky and Now customers free access to Yellowstone, including, perhaps, season 4. Fingers crossed.

Yellowstone S04E01 – Sunday 7th November 2021

Yellowstone S04E02 – Sunday 7th November 2021

Yellowstone S04E03 – Sunday 14th November 2021

Yellowstone S04E04 – Sunday 21st November 2021

Yellowstone S04E05 – Sunday 28th November 2021

Yellowstone S04E06 – Sunday 5th December 2021

Yellowstone S04E07 – Sunday 12th December 2021

Yellowstone S04E08 – Sunday 19th December 2021

Yellowstone S04E09 – TBC

Yellowstone S04E10 – TBC

Will there be a Yellowstone season 5?

Back in March 2021, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, confirmed that Yellowstone season 5 was already rubber-stamped: "Season five is going to be wonderful. The way we ended season four—I can't give too much away, but the way season four ends, I think the audience... will be happily surprised."

He later added: "For us as actors, and I think I can speak for everybody... we come together. This is now going into our fifth year."

The show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, has already inked deals to create a Yellowstone prequel, titled 1883, as well ad a spin-off, which goes by the name of 6666, the name of Sheridan's own ranch in Texas. Here's the synopsis for 6666:

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing ... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavour to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made."

