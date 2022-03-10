How to watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey free online with Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson as an ailing 91-year-old who forms a touching bond with a teenage orphan, premieres on Friday 11th March 2022. It's already a huge hit with critics, who are calling it "proof that Jackson is one of the greatest actors of our time". Snakes on a Plane, it's not. It's available to those with Apple TV+. New subscribers can watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey live stream Premiere: Friday 11th March 2022 New episodes: Every Friday Finale: 8th April 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ (7-day FREE trial) Cast: Samuel L.Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller

Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy Grey (Jackson) is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When the pair learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-riddled memories, so begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future – including the mysterious death of Ptolemy's nephew.

"This was a project that’s been eating me up for 10-12 years, and I’ve been chasing it and running it to different places trying to get it done," Jackson told Variety. "Fighting to keep it from being an hour and a half movie or two hours; you can’t tell this story in that time. But to get here is amazing. They say ‘Hollywood is a place of dreams,’ and this is a dream come true."

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – a six-part TV miniseries based on the best-selling novel by Walter Mosley – debuts globally on Friday, 11th March, on Apple TV+.

Watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is an Apple Original, and exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The first two episodes will air on 11th March 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Season 1 Episode 1 – Friday 11th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 2 – Friday 11th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 3 – Friday 18th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 4 – Friday 25th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 5 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 6 – Friday 8th April 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey official trailer

