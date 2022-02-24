Peaky Blinders 6 live stream: how to watch the final season for free

Peaky Blinders 6 – Cillian Murphy's final outing as Tommy Shelby – is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV events of 2022. As ever, the final season of Peaky Blinders will feature gangsters, gypsies, cops and corrupt politicians aplenty. Better still, Peaky Blinders 6 is free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Not in the UK? Follow this guide to watch a Peaky Blinders 6 live stream from where you are with a VPN.

Peaky Blinders 6 live stream Premiere date: Sunday 27th February Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 7am AEST (Mon) New episodes: every week at the same time FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN International streaming: Netflix (US, Canada, Australia) Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O'Keeffe, Harry Kirton, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Stephen Knight's Birmingham-based period drama has won a legion of fans thanks to a career-best performance from Irish actor Cillian Murphy, as well as its visceral scripts that take an unflinching look at the aftermath of war.

The six-part finale finishes up with what Knight has called a "movie finale". We don't know much about the Peaky Blinders 6 storyline, but we'd expect the identity of 'Black Cat', the person who betrayed Thomas Shelby, to be revealed. Knight has also hinted that Tommy Shelby and his brother, Arthur, will feature in the final scene.

There's a rumour that the BBC is considering at least one Peaky Blinders spinoff, meaning season six might expand the Peaky universe...

Episode 1 of Peaky Blinders 6 airs at 9pm GMT on Sunday, 27th February, on BBC One and streams live on BBC iPlayer (free of charge). Make sure you know how to watch a Peaky Blinders 6 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Watch Peaky Blinders 6 for free online

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of Peaky Blinders 6 free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Peaky Blinders 6 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Peaky Blinders 6 when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Peaky Blinders 6, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Peaky Blinders 6 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Peaky Blinders 6 live stream in the USA and Canada

(Image credit: Netflix)

Peaky Blinders 6 will be available on Netflix in the US – but not until six weeks after it's aired on the UK. Canadian viewers will also watch Peaky Blinders 6 on Netflix... but no release date has been given.

A basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99 / CAD$9.99 a month.

Don't want to wait? UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Peaky Blinders 6 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer from 27th February using a VPN. Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Peaky Blinders 6 live stream in Australia

Netflix is also slated to be the home of Peaky Blinders 6 in Australia. But, again, fans will have to wait until April or May to watch the final season of the Birmingham-based drama.

Don't want to wait? UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Peaky Blinders 6 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer from 27th February using a VPN. Details just above.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere

Peaky Blinders 6 official trailer

(Image credit: BBC)

All times GMT

Episode 1: Black Day – 9pm, 27th February 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 2: TBC – 9pm, 6th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 3: TBC – 9pm, 13th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 4: TBC – 9pm, 20th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 5: TBC – 9pm, 27th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Episode 6: TBC – 9pm, 1st April 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)