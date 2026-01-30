You have to watch this hat-wearing whodunnit with a perfect soundtrack

This neo-noir, neo-western is near-perfect, and it's also this week's recommendation from our movie expert

Great characters, great music, great costumes, and a murder. Those are the ingredients for a great TV series, and Oklahoma whodunnit The Lowdown has it all.

Starring Ethan Hawke, this FX comedy-drama series is one of the best series of 2025, and is available to stream on Disney Plus. It was dreamed up by Sterlin Harjo, who created the bittersweet coming-of-age comedy series Reservation Dogs – also on Disney Plus and also very much worth seeking out.

Shady land deals, femmes fatales, a dogged gumshoe – The Lowdown has all the ingredients of a noir thriller. But it's looser than it sounds, staggering after Lee on various tangents, some relevant, some not.

Hawke's character is an outspoken bookseller who frequently makes reference to crime writer Jim Thompson, author of The Getaway and The Grifters, but The Lowdown doesn't really fit Thompson's cynical, amoral tone. The shaggy storytelling and quirky characters are more like a cocktail of Elmore Leonard, early Coen Brothers movies and Robert Altman’s 1973 detective flick The Long Goodbye.

