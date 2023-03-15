How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 online for free: stream new episodes of the Apple TV Plus hit comedy

Ted Lasso season 3 live stream

The concluding installment of this Emmy-winning show lands on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, March 15 2023, with its twelve episodes released one per week. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries, but, if you’re in a region that doesn’t offer the service, then a VPN will let you connect to your subscription back home.

Release date: Weds 15th March 2023

Global stream: Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) in over 100 countries

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Ted Lasso season 3 live stream: preview

The feel-good sports comedy returns as football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) strives to lead AFC Richmond to Premier League glory. Yet the greater the heights, the more the characters stand to lose in this final season of the hit Apple TV Plus show.

Facing adversity armed with sunny idioms and buttery biscuits, Ted’s coaching style initially frustrated fans and bemused club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddington). But, two Emmy-winning seasons later, Rebecca is Ted’s greatest ally and his homespun charm has won over the team's lifelong supporters and talented players.

Following Richmond’s crushing relegation, Ted, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), the gruff Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) all helped return AFC Richmond to its Premier League heyday. But might all this success come at a cost for our main characters?

The growing popularity of Keeley’s PR company could drive a wedge between her and footballer boyfriend Roy, while Nate the Great – once just the team’s meek kit man – has turned against Ted and become head coach for West Ham United, Richmond's rivals. And this rivalry is bound to play out in dramatic ways both on and off the pitch.

Whatever the outcome, Ted’s sure to greet either victory or defeat with his usual heart-warming humility. Below we'll explain how to watch Ted Lasso season 3 for FREE now with Apple TV Plus, and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

Ted Lasso is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Ted Lasso season 3 consists of 12 episodes in total, the first of which debuts on the platform Wednesday, 15th March 2023. These will be released at the same time each week, up until the season finale on 31st May.

When is the next episode of Ted Lasso out? Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 1 – Weds 15th March 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 2 – Weds 22nd March 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 3 – Weds 29th March 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 4 – Weds 5th April 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 5 – Weds 12th April 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 6 – Weds 19th April 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 7 – Weds 26th April 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 8 – Weds 3rd May 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 9 – Weds 10th May 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 10 – Weds 17th May 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 11 – Weds 24th May 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 Episode 12 – Weds 31st May 2023



The new Apple TV 4K box is getting an extra HDMI 2.1 feature

Watch Ted Lasso season 3 live from anywhere

Depending on what country you’re in, you might not be able to watch Ted Lasso season 3 while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch every episode of Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Ted Lasso season 3 on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to stream Ted Lasso season 3

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere on the planet. Simple!

Watch the Ted Lasso season 3 trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including, Little America, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)?