Watch Little America season 2 free on Apple TV+

Little America season 2 – the heartwarming comedy anthology series based on inspiring immigrant stories – returns this week. All episodes of the 8-part series will be available from Friday 9th December 2022. New subscribers can watch Little America season 2 free with the 7-day Apple TV+ free trial, and binge a lot more besides.

Little America season 2 on Apple TV+ Season 2 premiere: Friday 9th Dec 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Suraj Sharma, Shaun Toub, Haaz Sleiman, Jearnest Corchado

Created by The Office producer Lee Eisenberg, Little America focuses on heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants from all over the world living in America. The BAFTA-nominated series Little America already has a 95% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, so you know it's legit.

No spoilers, but Little America season 2 contains yet more tales of the American dream, including a Sri Lankan immigrant hoping to win first prize in a car-kissing contest in Texas, and a Korean medical student who aspires to become a world-famous hat designer.

Can't get enough of Little America? You're going to love season 2. All eight episodes stream globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 9th December 2022. Follow our guide to watch Little America season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Little America season 2 on Apple TV+

Little America season 2 is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month.

All 8 parts of the series premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 9th December 2022.

Little America season 2 official trailer

