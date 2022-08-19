How to watch Bad Sisters free on Apple TV+ – new dark comedy starring Sharon Horgan

Bad Sisters – the "murderously-funny" dark comedy starring Sharon Horgan – arrives on Apple TV+ this Friday. The first two episodes of the 10-part series drop on Friday 19th August, followed by one new episode every Friday until the finale on the 14th October. New subscribers can watch Bad Sisters free with the 7-day Apple TV+ free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Family, eh. Can't live with them, can't kill them. Or... can you? The thought has clearly crossed the mind of comedy writer and actor Sharon Horgan (This Way Up, Catastrophe), who has teamed up with Apple TV+ to bring us the darkly funny Bad Sisters.

Set in Dublin and London, the show sees the Garvey sisters bound together by a family promise to protect one another after the premature death of their parents. But when one of their lives is threatened by an abusive partner, the siblings close ranks and take matters into their own hands. Problem is, murder isn't quite as easy as it looks on TV...

Horgan, who plays Eva Garvey, is joined by Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) and Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate). And yes, Brian is the son of legendary Irish actor Brendan Gleeson. Which bodes well if you ask us.

Fancy a darker take on Big Little Lies? Episodes 1 and 2 of Bad Sisters debut globally on Friday 19th August 2022. Follow our guide to watch Bad Sisters online wherever you are in the world.

Bad Sisters Episode 1 – Friday 19th August 2022

Watch Bad Sisters on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 10-part series airs across nine weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first two episodes on Friday 19th August 2022. New episodes air every Friday through to the 14th October.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Bad Sisters, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now And Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)?

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.