Doctor Who season 2 online – watch Ncuti Gatwa’s latest adventures as the Doctor

How to watch Doctor Who season 2

Doctor Who season 2 premieres on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide on Saturday, April 12. The sci-fi series will then stream weekly on iPlayer and everywhere Disney Plus is available. At time of writing, Disney Plus can be accessed in over 80 countries worldwide.

Doctor Who season 2: preview

Step aboard the TARDIS for more adventures in time and space as Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor returns. And this time, out, there’s a new(ish) face along for the ride in the form of Varada Sethu’s new companion Belinda Chandra.

Belinda forms the crux of this season’s arc, as not only do the pair go on a season-long quest to return the latest sidekick to Earth, but she bears more than a passing resemblance to Mundy Flynn, a character we met in the season 1 episode, “Boom.” Quite why the Doctor’s new BFF is identical to a past acquaintance is yet to be revealed, but what’s Doctor Who without a mystery to solve?

There’s also plenty of new villains this season, most intriguing being Traitors US host Alan Cumming’s Mr Ring-a-Ding, a cartoon who emerges from the cinema screen in 1952 to pull the Doctor and Belinda into his animated world. We’ll also be whisked off to the Interstellar Song Contest – in an episode set to air before Eurovision – with chaos erupting as Rylan Clarke hosts a galactic version of the singing competition.

And while former companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) may have stepped back from full-time TARDIS duties, she’s still set to make a return this season, alongside UNIT faithful Kate (Jemma Redgrave), Mel (Bonnie Langford) and Shirley (Ruth Madely). Meanwhile, a trio of Slow Horses join the cast in the form of Christopher Chung, Kadiff Kirwan and Freddie Fox.

It’s set to be another spectacular season for the Time Lord, so read on as we explain how to watch Doctor Who season 2 from anywhere online.

Watch Doctor Who season 2 in the UK

Doctor Who season 2 will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 8am BST on Saturday, April 12. It's a FREE service, though to stream on BBC iPlayer, you should have a valid TV licence. Subsequent episodes will arrive at the same time weekly.

For those who prefer to watch on linear TV, the premiere will go out on BBC One at 6.50pm BST. While the following episodes will air in a similar slot, timings may change based on live events (e.g. FA Cup football) broadcast by the channel.

Remember: use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Doctor Who season 2 from abroad with a VPN

If you're away from home you might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual account. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you to get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, enabling you to appear to be in your home country. There are lots of VPN options, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

How to use a VPN to watch Doctor Who season 2 online

Using a VPN to watch Doctor Who season 2 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. UK).

3. Head to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy watching Doctor Who from anywhere in the world. Simple!

How to watch Doctor Who season 2 on Disney Plus

Doctor Who season 2 will be exclusive to Disney Plus outside the UK and will premiere everywhere the platform is available on Saturday, April 12.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99/month in the US, or you can pay $15.99/month to go ad-free. If you're in Canada, a Disney Plus subscription starts at CA$8.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.

Doctor Who season 2 official trailer

Doctor Who Season 2 Official Trailer 🛸 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

