This 96% rated show just dropped a new series – and Disney users can watch it for free

It might only seem like yesterday that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short teamed up to investigate crime while making a podcast – but Only Murders In The Building is already at the ripe old age of season four.

The new season has just dropped on Disney+ promising more twists, turns and plenty of laughs along the way. If you've not seen the show yet, prepare your comfiest bingeing position as this is one not to be missed. But be warned, with episodes dropping weekly, a binge of the whole new series is still off limits unless you wait a few more weeks for it all to be available at once.

The story so far

(Image credit: Disney+)

The show tells the tale of three strangers, living in the same New York building, who find themselves involved in a murder. It tells the story of the group as they hilariously struggle to get along, find the killer, survive while doing it, and create a podcast as they go.

The show features top-quality writing, fantastic and funny character acting, plus some lavish backdrops and genuinely mind-bending mysteries making it a must see for any "whodunit" fan. Hence the series reaching season four in a very short space of time – it is that popular.

What's in a cast?

(Image credit: Disney+)

It really is the actors that make the series. The show was created by and stars the legendary Steve Martin (SNL, Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride) and also stars fellow eighties comedy actor Martin Short (Inner Space, Arrested Development). It's then rounded out by child actress and popstar famed Selena Gomez (Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place).

While all three of those actors stand out alone, putting them together has resulted in some seriously impressive on-screen chemistry that's not to be missed.

Expect to see plenty of familiar faces pop up across the seasons too, but don't expect any spoilers from me on just who you will get the cameo laughs from – you'll have to enjoy them for yourself.

