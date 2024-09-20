This "perfect" new dark fantasy mini-series is now streaming on Disney+

Agatha All Along is the 11th TV Series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a healthy gap that has undoubtedly left many fans eager for a fresh fix. The good news is that according to the first reviews, this latest addition to the MCU is "perfect" and "spellbinding".

The show is now live on Disney+ and acts as the follow-up to the popular WandaVision series and could represent the return to form that Marvel fans have been hoping for, after a run of somewhat underwhelming MCU TV series.

Thanks to a top cast, compelling script and plenty of fantastic special effects, the first four episodes of this nine-part TV series have been glowingly reviewed. Michael Patterson of Bam Smack Pow wrote on X/Twitter: "Agatha All Along is absolutely bats*** crazy in all the right kinds of ways. Kathryn Hahn is a force, camping it up as Agatha Harkness like we all knew she would. The rest of the cast is also divine, and Joe Locke is a gem. Vivid, outlandish and brilliant."

Agatha All Along lead in a witch pose (Image credit: Disney)

Cracking coven casting

The star of the show is Agatha herself played by Hollywood big hitter Kathryn Hahn. She does a great job of combining serious emotional turmoil with spot-on comic timing. While she can carry the show with her skills alone, she's now got the fantastic Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Legion) bringing the quirky, funny and awkward into the mix.

Also making an appearance is the UK's own Joe Locke, of Heartstopper fame, who joins the coven on their Witches Road Trials as a budding witch. Will Agatha survive the trials and be granted her one true wish? And at what cost?

All this combines to give "the magic the #MCU needs", as Geekcentric's Justin Lawrence puts it, in his review of the first few episodes.

Agatha All Along cast looking afraid (Image credit: Disney)

What's in a name?

You can tell the show has been treated with fantastic attention to detail, right down to the teased names of the shows; House of Harkness, Darkhold Diaries, Coven of Chaos, Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe. The title of the show is also a nod toWandaVision fans who will remember the song that revealed Agatha's character.

So, if you're in the mood for some Marvel action this weekend, you're in luck. This new mini-series sounds like an ideal way for MCU fans to reignite their love for the franchise. Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

