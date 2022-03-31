How to watch Slow Horses with Gary Oldman, online and on TV

Slow Horses, a grimy British espionage thriller starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, 1st April 2022. Think of The Office with darker humour and a tense hunt for homegrown terrorists and you've got Slow Horses. New subscribers can watch Slow Horses for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial.

Watch Slow Horses Premiere: 1st April 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ (7-day FREE trial) Cast: Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Freddie Fox, Jack Lowden

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. The team at Slough House is led by once-capable spy Jackson Lamb (Oldman), who, despite stumbling from one low point to the next, has a knack for defending England from sinister forces.

"I want my people in here doing nothing," says Lamb dryly. But when two British agents disappear in mysterious circumstances, he's forced to into action, directly after making a customary quip: "I hope they only get themselves killed," he mutters, "and don’t set an orphanage on fire."

Slow Horses is based on author Mick Herron’s award-winning crime novels, and the theme is sung by Mick Jagger no less. Critics have been largely positive, praising its mix of "slow-burn surveillance" and "punchy" dialogue.

All five episodes of Slow Horses drop globally on Friday 1st April 2022 on Apple TV+. Follow our guide to get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ and watch Slow Horses wherever you are.

Slow Horses is an Apple Original, and exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

All five episodes will be available on 1st April 2022.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Season 1 Episode 1 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 2 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 3 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 4 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 5 – Friday 1st April 2022

Slow Horses official trailer

