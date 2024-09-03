How to watch Slow Horses season 4 online – stream the spy thriller from anywhere

How to watch Slow Horses season 4

Slow Horses season 4 premieres on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday 4th September. Subsequent episodes will land on the streaming service every Wednesday, and there will be nine episodes in total. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world.

Slow Horses season 4: preview

Featuring new antagonists both within the MI5 and beyond Diana Taverner's scope, season 4 feels like a reset for Slow Horses, not that you'd tell from a glance at Jackson Lamb's grease-matted trenchcoat.

Hugo Weaving joins the cast as big bad Frank Harkness, the head of an "an assassination squad", James Callis portrays Claude Whelan, Taverner's second-in-command, and Emma Flyte enters as MI5 agent Ruth Bradley, who's drawn the short straw of straitjacketing Lamb.

The series, which is based on Mick Herron's novel Spook Street, promises to reintroduce the jeopardy that characterized the first two seasons and went missing in season 3, which felt almost entirely self-contained.

It's been confirmed that one of the slow horses will meet their death, and with David Cartwright succumbing to dementia, Catherine Standish will get closer to exposing the dirty secret that Lamb and his erstwhile superior have been sitting on, though it's likely to be something of a Pandora's Box. And she's not the only one on his tail.

Here we explain how to watch Slow Horses season 4 from anywhere, and don't forget to check all the ways you can get an Apple TV+ free trial.

How to watch Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+

Slow Horses is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Slow Horses season 4 premieres on Wednesday 4th September.

When are episodes of Slow Horses season 4? Episode 1 – Wednesday 4th September

Episode 2 – Wednesday 11th September

Episode 3 – Wednesday 18th September

Episode 4 – Wednesday 25th September

Episode 5 – Wednesday 2nd October

Episode 6 – Wednesday 9th October

Slow Horses season 4 official trailer

