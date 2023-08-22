How to watch Invasion season 2 online and stream the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series now

How to watch Invasion season 2

Prepare for all-out war: Invasion season 2 debuts on Wednesday, 23rd August on Apple TV Plus. There will be 10 episodes in total, with a new one added every Wednesday up until the 25th October. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world. But, if you’re in a region that doesn’t offer the service, then our No.1-rated VPN will let you connect back home to your subscription.

Release date: Weds 23rd August 2023

Weds 23rd August 2023 Global stream: Apple TV+ in over 100 countries

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Invasion season 2 live stream: preview

Humanity’s fight for survival continues. Told from the perspective of multiple characters scattered around the globe, Invasion explores how their lives dramatically change in the wake of an alien takeover. But, as creator Simon Kinberg enthuses, where "season 1 was the calm before the storm… season 2 is the storm". Brace yourselves as we explain below how to watch Invasion season 2 online and for FREE with Apple TV Plus.

Invasion joins a growing list of Apple TV Plus sci-fi shows that deliver gripping drama, tickle the grey matter, and whose multi-million-dollar budgets show in the awesome spectacle on-screen. It’s the brainchild of Kinberg (The Martian, Legion) and David Weill (Hunters, Citadel), both of whom have produced a string of critically acclaimed hits for TV.

Most of the main cast are back, including Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction) as Aneesha, Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4) as Trevante, and Shioli Kutsuna (Murder Mystery) as Mitsuki, with Paddy Holland and India Brown being upgraded to series regulars.

Despite temporarily quelling their alien oppressors, victory was short lived, and the relentless, spiky black blobs have strengthened their stranglehold on the planet. Now Aneesha is forced to take extreme measures to protect her family from the increasingly vicious ETs. Mankind is woefully outnumbered and cities worldwide have been razed to the ground. But perhaps Mitsuki – the only person to have made contact with the alien beings – holds the key to bringing about peace between the two species.

Stream every episode of the returning sci-fi drama with our guide below and watch Invasion season 2 online for free – and from anywhere.

How to watch Invasion season 2 on Apple TV+

Invasion season 2 is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Invasion season 2 debuts on Wednesday, 23 August. There are 10 episodes in total, with a new one added every week up until the season finale Wednesday, 25 October.

When are episodes of Invasion season 2? Invasion season 2 Episode 1 – Wednesday August 23 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 2 – Wednesday August 30 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 3 – Wednesday September 6 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 4 – Wednesday September 13 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 5 – Wednesday September 20 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 6 – Wednesday September 27 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 7 – Wednesday October 4 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 8 – Wednesday October 11 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 9 – Wednesday October 18 2023 Invasion season 2 Episode 10 – Wednesday October 25 2023

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including, The Afterparty, Ted Lasso, Little America, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?