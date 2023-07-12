How to watch The Afterparty season 2 online, new Apple TV+ murder mystery

Watch The Afterparty season 2

The Afterparty season 2 is a 10-part comedic murder mystery series on Apple TV+, which starts on Wednesday 12th July with Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson leading an ensemble cast. Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries, but, if you’re in a region that doesn’t offer the service, then a VPN will let you connect to your subscription back home.

Release date: 12th July 2023

Next: Episode 1 (Aniq, The Sequel), Episode 2 (Grace)

Global stream: Apple TV+ in over 100 countries

The Afterparty season 2: preview

As slick and stylish as it is silly, The Afterparty gained legions of fans for its razor-sharp storytelling via all manner of genres, and executive producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord have taken things to a new level for season 2, loading the cast with big names, enlisting the expertise of a small army of filmmakers, and upping the episode count to 10.

When lizard-wearing, crypto-spouting groom Edgar (Zach Woods) is discovered dead in a bed on his wedding day, Zoe (Zoe Chao), the sister of the bride, and Aniq (Sam Richardson) know exactly who to call.

She's no longer technically a detective, but Danner (Tiffany Haddish) knows the drill, and quickly sets about tugging at the various loose threads, sinking her teeth into the deceased's slimy business partner Sebastian (Jack Whitehall), erratic adopted sister Hannah (Anna Konkle), gin-pickled mother Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins), and would-have-been wife Grace’s (Poppy Liu) long-lost Uncle Ulysses (John Cho).

Who knew so many people could have it in for a finance bro? Ken Jeong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Vivian Wu also star, and below we'll explain how to watch The Afterparty season 2 for FREE with Apple TV+, and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Afterparty season 2 on Apple TV+

The Afterparty season 2 is an Apple Original, which means it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The Afterparty season 2 comprises 10 episodes, the first two of which will debut on the platform on Wednesday, 12th July 2023. New episodes will drop at the same time each week, up until the season finale on 6th September.

When is the next episode of The Afterparty out? The Afterparty season 2 Episode 1 – Wednesday 12th July 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 2 – Wednesday 12th July 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 3 – Wednesday 19th July 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 4 – Wednesday 26th July 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 5 – Wednesday 2nd August 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 6 – Wednesday 9th August 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 7 – Wednesday 16th August 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 8 – Wednesday 23rd August 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 9 – Wednesday 30th August 2023

The Afterparty season 2 Episode 10 – Wednesday 6th September 2023



Watch the The Afterparty season 2 trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple commercials), and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including, Ted Lasso season 3, Little America, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?