How to watch Silo online for free: stream the new Apple TV+ sci-fi drama

Silo is a new 10-part sci-fi drama series on Apple TV+. It stars Rebecca Ferguson and starts on 5th May.

Release date: Friday 5th May 2023

Global stream: Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) in over 100 countries

Silo live stream: preview

Humanity has finally gone and messed up Earth for good in Silo, the new sci-fi drama on Apple TV+. Set in a toxic future, it centres on the last 10,000 humans alive, who reside in a silo deep underground. When the sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents start dying mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts discovering shocking secrets about their situation. As the tagline says: If the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

As well as Ferguson, it stars David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), rapper Common, and Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption). It's based on the Silo series of novels by author Hugh Howey. Ferguson also executive produces.

The show is an intriguing prospect, and one that seems chillingly current given the climate crisis. How will everyone react to being shut up in a silo hundreds of stories deep underground? Are the rules in place really there to protect everyone? And – the main question – what's the truth of their situation?

The first two episodes drop on 5th May, with the remaining eight landing weekly on Fridays until 30th June. A second series has already started filming.

How to watch Silo on Apple TV+

Silo is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Silo consists of 10 episodes, the first two of which debut on the platform on Friday, 5th May 2023. New episodes will drop at the same time each week, up until the season finale on 30th June.

When is the next episode of Silo out? Silo Episode 1 – Friday 5th May 2023

Silo Episode 2 – Friday 5th May 2023

Silo Episode 3 – Friday 12th May 2023

Silo Episode 4 – Friday 19th May 2023

Silo Episode 5 – Friday 26th May 2023

Silo Episode 6 – Friday 2nd June 2023

Silo Episode 7 – Friday 9th June 2023

Silo Episode 8 – Friday 16th June 2023

Silo Episode 9 – Friday 23rd June 2023

Silo Episode 10 – Friday 30th June 2023



Watch Silo live from anywhere

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including, Ted Lasso season 3, Little America, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".