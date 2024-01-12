How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon online — stream Martin Scorsese's epic film

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

All 3 hours 26 minutes of Killers of the Flower Moon lands on Apple TV Plus on Friday 12th January. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries, but if you’re in a region that doesn’t offer the service then a VPN will let you connect to your subscription back home.

Killers of the Flower Moon stream: synopsis

Any new Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio or Robert De Niro release is a noteworthy event. But when you combine the three, you get a film that's absolutely unmissable. The epically-lengthed Killers of the Flower Moon is out of the theatres and into your living room and you can watch it for FREE with Apple TV Plus now.

Killers of the Flower Moon takes us back to 1920s Oklahoma. This is Osage country, where its indigenous landowners are trying their best to maintain proprietary of their mineral-rich land and withhold the insidious creep of white prospectors seeking a share of the spoils.

But when Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) returns from fighting in WW1, it isn't long before his manipulative uncle William King Hale (De Niro) begins using him for his own Machiavellian means. And with so much money lying in that earth, there are few lengths to which they won't go to get their hands on it – no matter how much blood needs to be spilled.

This is no straightforward crime drama, though, with Ernest's apparent love for his Osage bride Mollie Kyle (played by the magnetic Lily Gladstone in her breakout performance) casting shades of gray on his actions and motives. In their relationship, Scorsese, co-writer Eric Roth and the actors have masterfully forged a central relationship to echo down generations.

At well over three hours in running time, this is a serious piece of cinema. And it's testimony to the skill of the great Scorsese and his long-term collaborator editor Thelma Schoonmaker that the movie never feels boring or overinflated. With its ensemble cast, superb movie score and sumptuous cinematography, Killers of the Flower Moon is unsurprisingly a shoe-in to rack up a hatful of Oscar nominations.

Ready to clear some time in your calendar and get lost in Scorsese's latest masterpiece? Here we're explaining how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon from anywhere. Don't forget to check all the ways you can get an Apple TV+ free trial.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is the official streaming platform for Killers of the Flower Moon.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits the platform on Friday, 29th January.

Watch Killers of the Flower Moon from anywhere

Apple TV+ is now available in over 100 countries worldwide. But if you find yourself in a country that doesn't yet have it and try to watch Killers of the Flower Moon, the streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

However, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this. It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in another country, allowing you to watch Killers of the Flower Moon from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Killers of the Flower Moon on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to stream Killers of the Flower Moon

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of Killers of the Flower Moon from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Killers of the Flower Moon official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Invasion, Silo, Ted Lasso, Five Days At Memorial, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

It's also the exclusive streaming platform of films like Tetris, Luck, Greyhound, Causeway, the Oscar-winning CODA and forthcoming Napoleon.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives.

