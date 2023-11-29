How to watch Slow Horses season 3 online and stream the Apple TV Plus spy thriller

How to watch Slow Horses season 3

Slow Horses season 3 lands on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, 29th November. There's six episodes in total: two will be available to stream from debut, then one a week thereafter. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world.

Release date: Weds 29th November 2023

Weds 29th November 2023 Global stream: Apple TV+ in over 100 countries

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Slow Horses season 3 live stream: preview

Slow Horses season 3 sees the desk jockeys of Slough House get embroiled in an even more explosive conspiracy. Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the cutting, corpulent boss, as rogue MI5 agents plunge the secret service into free fall. Read our guide below for how to watch Slow Horses season 3 online and for FREE with Apple TV Plus now.

Nursing hangovers and hangups, the likes of River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), recovering alcoholic Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), the team’s obnoxious computer expert, and gambling addict Kadiff Kirwan (Marcus Longridge) reunite with permanently pickled superior Lamb.

No spoilers, but deputy director-general Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) is forced to deal with rogue agents – led by Sean Donovan (Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù), the former head of security at Istanbul’s British Embassy – threatening to bring the service’s dirty secrets to light.

Based on the novel Real Tigers (2016), Slow Horses season 1 was huge hit, and was followed swiftly by season 2. The early reviews are for season 3 are extremely positive: the show debuted with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Guardian branded Oldman as "cinema's master of disguise".

Stream every episode of this blackly funny spy thriller with our guide below, which will explain how to watch Slow Horses season 3 online from anywhere, and for FREE.

How to watch Slow Horses season 3 on Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 3 is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Slow Horses season 3 debuts on Wednesday, 29th November. And, although the total episode count hasn’t been confirmed, as with the previous two seasons we expect that they’ll be six in total. After the initial release, one new episode will be added to the streamer each week.

When are episodes of Slow Horses season 3? Slow Horses season 3 Episode 1 – Wednesday November 29 2023

Slow Horses season 3 Episode 2 – Wednesday November 29 2023

Slow Horses season 3 Episode 3 – Wednesday December 6 2023

Slow Horses season 3 Episode 4 – Wednesday December 13 2023

Slow Horses season 3 Episode 5 – Wednesday December 20 2023

Slow Horses season 3 Episode 6 – Wednesday December 27 2023

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch Slow Horses season 3 live from anywhere

Depending on what country you’re in, you might not be able to watch Slow Horses season 3 while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch every episode of Slow Horses season 3 from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Slow Horses season 3 on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream Slow Horses season 3

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of Slow Horses season 3 from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Slow Horses season 3 official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Invasion, Silo, Ted Lasso, Five Days At Memorial, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?