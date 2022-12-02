Slow Horses season 2 has finally arrived on Apple TV+. Ready to catch up with shambolic MI5 spy Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), retired Cold War spook Dickie Bow (Phil Davis) and 007-wannabe River Cartwright (Jack Lowden)? The first two episodes arrived on Friday 5th December. New subscribers can watch Slow Horses season 2 for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch Slow Horses season 2 Premiere: 2nd December 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ (7-day FREE trial) (opens in new tab) Cast: Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Freddie Fox, Jack Lowden Season finale: 30th December 2022

If you watched the first season of Slow Horses – the hit Apple TV+ Original based on author Mick Herron’s award-winning crime novels – you'll know two things.

1. It follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department after making career-ending mistakes. 2. It is an absolute triumph (currently rated 97% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Season 2 sees lank-haired insulter-in-chief Jackson Lamb welcome two new agents to the boozy fold: compulsive gambler Marcus Longridge (Kadiff Kirwan) and Shirley Dander (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), who is on her second stint at Slough House after punching her case officer... again. As ever, the ensemble cast is spectacular, with Samuel West as a repugnant right-wing MP Peter Judd, Kristin Scott-Thomas as MI5 DDG Diana Taverner and Jonathan Pryce as Cartwright’s despairing grandfather, David.

All six episodes of Slow Horses season 2 air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Slow Horses S1 & S2, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

Season 2 Episode 1 – Friday 2nd December 2022

Season 2 Episode 2 – Friday 2nd December 2022

Season 2 Episode 3 – Friday 9th December 2022

Season 2 Episode 4 – Friday 16th December 2022

Season 2 Episode 5 – Friday 23rd December 2022

Season 2 Episode 6 - Friday 30th December 2022

Slow Horses season 2 official trailer

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Will there be a Slow Horses season 3?

Yes. Apple has renewed Slow Horses for seasons 3 and 4 already.

Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed back to back, and it looks like Apple is planning to repeat that trick.