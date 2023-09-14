How to watch The Morning Show season 3 — episode release schedule

Watch The Morning Show season 3

The third instalment of this Emmy-winning show has arrived on Apple TV Plus. There are 12 episodes in total with the first two available to watch now. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries, but, if you’re in a region that doesn’t offer the service, then a VPN will let you connect to your subscription back home.

The Morning Show season 3 live stream: preview

Expect more cut-throat power plays, weaponised secrets and all the regular high tension of a US TV newsroom in The Morning Show season 3.

As before, the drama centres around the personal and professional lives of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), the two female anchors of TMS, a hugely popular morning news program broadcast from New York on the fictional TV network UBA.

The latest instalment of the hit Apple TV Plus show, sees the future of the UBA upended when billionaire tech titan Paul Marks – a not-entirely-veiled amalgam of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk played by Mad Men's Jon Hamm – launches a takeover bid.

Adding to the uncertainty around the newsroom is the emergence of a cyber-hack that looks set to exposes sensitive details about the show's presenters.

Having already received an early renewal for season four, find out how to watch The Morning Show season 3 for FREE now with Apple TV Plus, and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Morning Show season 3 on Apple TV+

The Morning Show is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The Morning Show season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total. The first two episodes land on the service on Wednesday September 13. The remaining instalments will be drip fed on the platform at 12am PT / 3am ET each Wednesday, with the last of this 10-part series set to be available on November 8.

The Morning Show season 3 episode schedule

When is the next episode of The Morning Show out? The Morning Show 3 Episode 1 – Weds 13th September 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 2 – Weds 13th September 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 3 – Weds 20th September 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 4 – Weds 27th September 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 5 – Weds 4th October 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 6 – Weds 11th October 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 7 – Weds 18th October 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 8 – Weds 25th October 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 9 – Weds 1st November 2023

The Morning Show 3 Episode 10 – Weds 8th November 2023



The new Apple TV 4K box is getting an extra HDMI 2.1 feature

Watch The Morning Show season 3 live from anywhere

Depending on what country you’re in, you might not be able to watch The Morning Show season 3 while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch every episode of The Morning Show season 3 from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch The Morning Show season 3 on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream The Morning Show season 3

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of The Morning Show season 3 from anywhere on the planet. Simple!

Watch the The Morning Show season 3 trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile Apple Originals including, Little America, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?