How to watch Masters of the Air online and stream Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' new WWII drama anywhere

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday 26th January. Subsequent episodes land on the streaming service every Friday, until the season finale on 15th March. There are nine episodes in total, and Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world.

For anybody who watched and admired Band of Brothers and The Pacific, a new and much-anticipated big budget WW2 miniseries from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks is set to take off. Read our guide below for how to watch Masters of the Air online and for FREE with Apple TV Plus.

This time the action heads skywards, with the 'Bomber Boys' of the United States Air Force flying into focus. Specifically, it follows the 100th Bomb Group – or the 'Bloody Hundredth' as it was morosely nicknamed – who flew more than 300 combat missions between 1942 and 1945.

Over ten years in the making and with a reported $300 million spent on bringing the nine episodes to the screen, it's not for no reason that Apple is calling this a "series event". One look at the jaw-dropping trailer showcases a sprawling canvas of thrilling dogfights, intense hand-to-hand combat and the heart-breaking personal tales of the inevitable casualties claimed by war.

The uber-talented director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) has taken to the cockpit for the first four episodes, with a cast that combines some of the hottest talent in Hollywood like Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) and Bel Powley (The Diary of a Teenage Girl), with TV royalty such as Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) and fresh faces like Raff Law – Jude Law's son.

Based on historian Donald L. Miller's book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, 2024's first huge original series takes flight on Friday 26th January. Here we're explaining how to watch Masters of the Air from anywhere, and don't forget to check all the ways you can get an Apple TV+ free trial.

How to watch Masters of the Air on Apple TV+

Masters of the Air is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Masters of the Air debuts with its first two episodes on Friday, 26th January, with the remaining seven episodes going out one-at-a-time each Friday.

When are episodes of Masters of the Air? Episode 1 – Friday 26th January

Episode 2 – Friday 26th January

Episode 3 – Friday 2nd February

Episode 4 – Friday 9th February

Episode 5 – Friday 16th February

Episode 6 – Friday 23rd February

Episode 7 – Friday 1st March

Episode 8 – Friday 8th March

Episode 9 – Friday 15th March

Watch Masters of the Air from anywhere

Apple TV+ is now available in over 100 countries worldwide. But if you find yourself in a country that doesn't yet have it and try to watch Masters of the Air, the streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

However, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this. It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in another country, allowing you to watch Masters of the Air from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN to stream Masters of the Air

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of Masters of the Air from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Masters of the Air official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Invasion, Silo, Ted Lasso, Five Days At Memorial, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

It's also the exclusive streaming platform of films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Tetris, Luck, Greyhound, Causeway, the Oscar-winning CODA and forthcoming Napoleon.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives.

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?