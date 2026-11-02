How to watch Paris Masters 2026: live stream ATP 1000 Tennis for free from anywhere

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams

The ATP Tour heads to Paris for the 40th anniversary of the Rolex Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season and the only indoor tournament in the series. The 2026 edition will take place from November 2 to 8 at the Plenitude Arena, with some of the biggest names in men's tennis competing for one last major title before the ATP Finals in Turin.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will not be returning to defend his crown after a knee injury brought his 2026 season to an early end. That gives other players a better opportunity to claim the title. Alexander Zverev, who won the tournament in 2024 and has already secured the year-end world No. 1 ranking, will be particularly keen to make the most of the opportunity.

For Alcaraz, Paris presents another opportunity to rediscover his form. After missing two Grand Slams due to a wrist injury, the Spaniard has had an inconsistent comeback, winning in Tokyo but then suffering an early exit at the Shanghai Masters. Seven-time Paris champion Novak Djokovic won the 102nd title of his career in Beijing, but an early exit in Basel means he now needs a deeper run in Paris to secure his place in Turin.

Meanwhile, US Open runner-up Ben Shelton is the only other player, apart from Zverev and Alcaraz, to have secured qualification for the ATP Finals. There are several other players worth keeping an eye on, including Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jódar, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul.

Also, home favourite Gaël Monfils is set to be honoured with a special presentation following one of the first-round matches. The 40-year-old retired in October, bringing an end to a memorable career.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch Paris Masters 2026 for free

The Paris Masters will have a free game available each day on France TV.

In the US, since the Tennis Channel is available on live TV services, you can utilise the free trial periods of DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and YouTube TV (21 days free) to watch the tournament at no charge.

In Australia, tennis fans can use beIN Sports' 7-day free trial.

Outside your country? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Paris Masters 2026 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Paris Masters 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN deal: 75% Off + 3 Months FREE



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE

✅ Up to 73% off usual price

✅ 30-day money back guarantee



Use Nord to unblock your usual coverage and watch the 2026 Paris Masters live with our exclusive deal.

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, Paris Masters 2026 live coverage is exclusive to the Tennis Channel.

A regular subscription costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month.

If you've cut the cord, you can get a live TV service that includes the Tennis Channel.

These include FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. All these offer handy free trials, allowing you to potentially watch a major chunk of the tournament for free.

It's worth noting that the Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV, via its Sport Extra add-on.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in the UK

The Paris Masters 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports across its Main Event, Action and Tennis channels in the UK.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £35/month, or £22/month for existing Sky customers. If you prefer a NOW Sports subscription, plans are available from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK during the tournament? Use NordVPN to watch the 2026 Paris Masters as if you were back at home.

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in Australia

It's beIN Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of the Paris Masters 2026 in Australia.

Subscriptions start at AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, and you get a generous FREE 7-day trial before you commit.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access beIN Sports when traveling abroad.

What is the Paris Masters 2026 schedule? First round: Monday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 3

Monday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 3 Second round: Tuesday, November 3 - Wednesday, November 4

Tuesday, November 3 - Wednesday, November 4 Last 16: Thursday, November 5

Thursday, November 5 Quarter-finals: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Semi-finals: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Final: Sunday, November 8

Who are the Paris Masters 2026 seeds? Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Ben Shelton Daniil Medvedev Flavio Cobolli Arthur Fils Frances Tiafoe Alex de Minaur Rafael Jódar Novak Djokovic Taylor Fritz Tommy Paul Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jakub Menšík Brandon Nakashima Learner Tien

Who are the recent Paris Masters champions? 2025 – Jannik Sinner

2024 – Alexander Zverev

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Holger Rune

2021 – Novak Djokovic

2020 – Daniil Medvedev

2019 – Novak Djokovic

2018 – Karen Khachanov

2017 – Jack Sock

2016 – Andy Murray

What is the prize money and points for the Rolex Shanghai Masters? Winner: €974,370 / 1,000 points

Finalist: €532,120 / 650 points

Semi-finalist: €290,960 / 400 points

Quarter-finalist: €158,700 / 200 points

Round of 16: €84,890 / 100 points

Round of 32: €45,520 / 50 points

Round of 64: €25,220 / 10 points