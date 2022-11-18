You can get a huge 85-inch Samsung TV for just £1299 in the early Black Friday sales

Black Friday itself may still be a week away but the early deals just keep rolling in – just look at this big-screen bargain.

This 85-inch Samsung TV delivers a massive 4K picture, perfect for those upcoming festive movie nights and World Cup football matches. But while you'd expect the price tag to be just as large as the screen, Black Friday has reduced the cost to just £1299 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE85AU7100 £1499 £1299 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

This Samsung TV has everything you need to get straight into the big screen action, including a 4K resolution, HDR10+ and plenty of streaming apps via the Tizen operating system. It's not Samsung's most powerful TV and you shouldn't expect OLED or QLED levels of quality, but if you want a huge TV from a reputable brand for a very low price, it's absolutely worth a punt.

The UE85AU7100 is not a TV we've reviewed, and while Samsung's smaller AU7100 models have done well in our reviews, there's no guarantee that the quality will remain when scaled up to a huge 85 inches.

Still, the specs are good for the money. There's the enormous size, of course, plus a 4K resolution and support for HDR in the HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ formats.

It's still an entry-level 85-inch model, so it forgoes the likes of HDMI 2.1 which may put PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers off, and it's an LCD with an LED backlight rather than an OLED or QLED, but that's of course expected at this price.

Sound here should be reasonable, but there's also eArc support for those planning on hooking up a soundbar. Speaking of which, Richer Sounds has you covered here too: you can get £100 off the Samsung HW-B550 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (opens in new tab) when you buy this TV and use code HWB100OFF at checkout. Usually £259, this offer takes the soundbar and sub down to £159.

We're seeing more and more Black Friday TV deals by the day, so stay posted to find out the latest offers, as well as plenty more hi-fi and AV tech deals coming this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

