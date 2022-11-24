This might be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday

Samsung's Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer is currently £170 off thanks to Amazon's Black Friday savings (opens in new tab), making it one of the best soundbar deals we've seen this Black Friday. We reviewed it when it was £799 back in 2021, the soundbar appears to have dropped down to around £500, but the price continues to fall with Black Friday deals. Amazon's current deal knocks it down to just £359.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q800A Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer £529 £359 at Amazon (save £170) (opens in new tab)

We praised the Q800A for its powerful performance and comprehensive set of features. Its room-filling sound and admirable attempt at Atmos makes it a worthy audio companion to your TV.

This Samsung soundbar brings Atmos and much more present bass than other soundbars, thanks to its dedicated wireless subwoofer. In our Samsung HW-Q800A review, we gave the bar four stars for its direct presentation, wide sound stage, and impressive feature set. While it's not the most attractive or premium-built soundbar that we have ever seen, it's still a solid, unassuming chassis with an integrated LED screen to help you decipher which mode or source you have selected.

Features are a highlight of the Q800A, with three distinct sound modes that can be accessed via shortcuts on the remote, including 'standard', 'game mode pro', and 'surround mode'. The soundbar can also harmonise with your Samsung TV via Samsung's Q-Symphony system, utilising the TV's inbuilt speakers to add extra height and space to the sound field.

The headline feature here is Atmos though, which the soundbar handles with some finesse - putting on an impressive show of space and directionality in most cases. Height suffers somewhat, as is the case with many soundbars, but it's still a good stab at Atmos from Samsung. One thorn in this deal's side is the slightly cheaper Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £349 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab). The Beam is a powerhouse when it comes to Atmos and crisp, quality sound, however, we must admit that the Samsung and Sonos soundbars are two different propositions. The Sonos acts as a compact, all-in-one solution, whereas the Samsung is a bigger option with a dedicated subwoofer.

There are plenty of Black Friday soundbar deals on now, alongside the ever-expanding list of Black Friday savings on OLED TVs, wireless headphones, speakers and more. This Samsung deal is one of many, however, it's one we couldn't help but bring attention to thanks to the significant savings.

