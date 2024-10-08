The Sennheiser HD 599 headphones return to their lowest ever price in the Prime Day sale

If you're looking for a budget pair of over-ear headphones in the Prime Day sale, you could do a lot worse than these Sennheisers. They have dropped in price by 61 per cent to just £69 at Amazon; that's a discount of £110, matching their best ever price.

True, we have seen this deal before, but not since April. And it's such a sizeable discount that it's very a case of 'welcome back old friend'.

Best Sennheiser HD 599 Prime Day headphones deal

Sennheiser HD 599 SE was £179 now £69 at Amazon (save £110)

The open-backed HD 599 promise a "natural tonal balance" and "spatial presentation", plus comfy velour earpads and detachable cables. This special-edition black finish is exclusive to Amazon.

Like most Sennheiser products, the HD 599 are made from high-quality materials and promise "audiophile grade" sound.

We haven't reviewed this particular pair, but it's worth noting that Amazon buyers rate the HD 599 a very reassuring 4.6 out of 5 – and that's from nearly 8000 reviews. It is also worth remembering that the HD 599 have been around for a few years, so we know they have stood the test of time.

Sennheiser says the open-backed cans boast the firm's own transducers, which are made using aluminium voice coils for "high efficiency, excellent dynamics and extremely low distortion."

You also get two detachable cables in the box (3m with 6.3mm jack, and 1.2m with 3.5mm jack).

The Special Edition Black colour is exclusive to Amazon. Considering that they originally cost £179, a discount of up to 61 per cent is almost too good to miss. Especially given that Sennheiser makes some of the best audiophile headphones on the market.

