Audio-Technica introduces new open-back headphones with a surprisingly affordable price

Audio-Technica has launched its new ATH-R30x open-back headphones after offering a sneak peek of the surprisingly affordable cans at January's NAMM Show.

The headphones are designed for content creators and home-based music producers, and aim to deliver what Audio-Technica describes as a "clear, detailed sound signature with minimal distortion."

This characteristic is apparently made possible by the headphones' open-back design, which allows sound to flow naturally from the drivers with minimal additional tuning or damping.

Available now, the ATH-R30x positions itself as an affordable entry point to high-quality reference headphones, retailing at £85 / $99 / €99 / AU$219.

For context, that's cheaper than the Grado SR80x – a pair of five-star-rated wired open-back headphones we are fond of – which was reviewed at £129.95 / $125 / AU$179 at launch, but can currently be found on offer at £99 in the UK.

A similarly priced alternative can also be found in the five-star £89 / $119 Austrian Audio Hi-X15, although do note that this is a closed-backed design so will offer a different listening experience to the open-backed Audio-Technicas.

At the heart of the ATH-R30x are enhanced 40mm drivers that are designed to reproduce audio with balanced frequency response across well-defined lows, transparent mids, and smooth, extended highs.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This approach aims to create a spacious, realistic soundstage that should, in theory, provide an immersive listening experience.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Comfort appears to be a key consideration too, with the ATH-R30x featuring an adjustable headband that distributes weight evenly across the head.

The soft velour earpads and breathable construction are designed to ensure long-term wearing comfort, though we’ve yet to test them out in person to confirm how well they’d hold up to extended listening sessions. The ATH-R30x weighs a lightweight 210g, however, which makes us optimistic for long-term comfort.

While primarily positioned for studio and production work, Audio-Technica also suggests that the headphones are equally suited for gaming and detailed everyday listening. Each pair comes supplied with a 6.3mm adapter so it can be used with a variety of home hi-fi kit.

We look forward to taking them for a spin and sharing our full thoughts in due course.

MORE:

Our expert pick of the best audiophile headphones you can buy

Why sound (or picture) quality is our testing priority – but not our only concern

We've built an affordable, all-purpose hi-fi system for vinyl, streaming and even headphone fans