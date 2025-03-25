We've built an affordable, all-purpose hi-fi system for vinyl, streaming and even headphone fans

In today's world, streaming and vinyl are both claimants to the throne. The cutting-edge former is the most popular and convenient way to play music nowadays, while the nostalgia-soaked latter has become the coolest, most involving and artist-supporting way to enjoy tunes. But unlike monarchs, you don't have to choose between them when it comes to building an audio system, even if your budget is modest – you can have your cake and eat it.

Indeed, this system is designed to bring you joy, whether you're streaming the latest hits or rediscovering classic albums from your library – or, come to that, starting a brand new vinyl collection. And hey, it will even please headphone lovers.

This system is a testament to the fact that you don’t need to spend an absolute fortune to enjoy great sound. For £1221 / $1798 / AU$2696, you have a delightful blend of digital convenience and analogue warmth, and pretty much cover all bases (save for CDs) with just four products...

The system

WiiM Ultra

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We get a lot of requests and feedback from our readers about WiiM; the budget Chinese hi-fi brand certainly has many fans out there, who are only too keen to extol its virtues. And, while we have been chastised over our reviews of some WiiM products (we’re mainly looking at you, WiiM Amp), for some of the brand’s offerings, we are in full agreement with the enthusiasts.

The Pro Plus, WiiM’s budget music-streaming offering, was a remarkable achievement, with a performance that you would need to spend twice as much to better. That it won a What Hi-Fi? Award was one of the least surprising announcements we made last October.

WiiM's more recently launched Ultra, however, has possibly a greater challenge. It is much closer in price to those capable rivals than its little brother.

Yet it still enjoys an enthusiastic five-star rating from our review team. Which is why it earns its place as the digital heart of our system here.

This network streamer is packed with features that make accessing your digital music library a breeze. It supports a vast array of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Apple Music, so when you simply want to get your music playing without fuss you will never be short of listening options.

While the Ultra’s feature list is remarkable, this little box impresses us enough with its sonic performance too. It brings a refined sound that is clean and detailed and can extract nuances from recordings with decent precision. The intuitive interface and responsive app make navigating your music library a pleasure, and the build quality feels solid and reassuring. Whether you're streaming your favourite playlists or exploring new artists, the Ultra is an excellent hub for all your digital audio needs.

Rega Planar 1 Plus

(Image credit: Rega)

Ease of use is all very well – and often very welcome – but sometimes it feels right to make an occasion of your music listening, and go to the trouble of selecting an album and sitting down to a long-playing record. So, to add some analogue magic to the system, we have included the Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable.

Rega’s turntable is a simple, well-engineered deck that delivers a warm, engaging, and thoroughly musical experience. We have gone for the Planar 1 Plus, which has a built-in phono stage, because while the WiiM Ultra does have a phono stage it is one of the weaker aspects of the streamer. The Planar 1 Plus, then, can take care of business in that area – just plug it in and you’re ready to go.

And it will do a great job with your vinyl, revealing the subtle nuances and textures that digital audio sometimes misses. There’s a natural flow to its sound that draws you into the music and keeps you listening. Build quality is excellent, and the minimalist design is both elegant and functional. If you’re looking to rediscover the joys of vinyl or start your collection, this is a great choice.

Elac Debut ConneX DCB41

(Image credit: Elac)

To keep things in this capable system as streamlined as possible, we have combined amplification and loudspeaker duties into one neat package – Elac’s splendid Debut ConneX DCB41 powered speakers.

These compact wonders may not look imposing, but they deliver a surprisingly big and bold sound. The expansive soundstage brings good stereo imaging, with instruments and vocals placed precisely within the mix, while the bass response is solid and punchy, providing a firm foundation for all kinds of music. To top things off, the midrange is clear and articulate, allowing vocals to shine, and the treble is crisp and detailed without ever sounding harsh.

What sets these Elacs apart is their versatility. With a range of inputs, including HDMI ARC, they can connect to just about anything. This makes them ideal not only for music listening but also for enhancing your TV’s audio, making this system as versatile as they come.

Røde NTH-100

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

However great your system sounds, there will always be times when the “do not disturb” vibes are buzzing around the house. While we’re all for domestic harmony, it would be a shame not to be able to enjoy your precious tunes whenever you like. So we have added a pair of top-notch, superb value-for-money headphones to this mix.

The Røde NTH-100 are Award-winning over-ears that offer a comfortable and secure fit, allowing you to listen for hours without fatigue. They provide a detailed but neutral sound signature, with a wide soundstage and precise imaging, meaning they are excellent for critical listening and allow you to hear every nuance in your recordings. Don’t let that fool you into thinking you won’t have fun when listening to these. They stay nicely within the bounds of entertaining.

And the NTH-100 are built to last, with high-quality materials and robust construction. The cable is detachable, and the ear cushions are replaceable, so these headphones should serve you well for years to come. Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, the NTH-100 deliver a refined and immersive listening experience.

Our system verdict

The WiiM Ultra provides a seamless and high-quality streaming experience, the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 deliver a lively and engaging sound with surprising scale, the Rega Planar 1 Plus brings the magic of vinyl to life, and the Røde NTH 100 offer a detailed and immersive personal listening experience.

Each component complements the others perfectly, creating a cohesive and enjoyable system that should satisfy even the fussiest of listeners.

Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or just starting your audio journey, this system offers excellent value and a truly enjoyable musical performance. It will encourage you to explore your music collection, discover new artists, and simply enjoy the sheer pleasure of listening. And that, if you don’t mind us saying, is what it’s all about.

