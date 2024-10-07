The best October Amazon Prime Day headphones and wireless earbuds deals live right now
Amazon is stealing a march on Black Friday with an October Prime Day sale – and the first deals are going live
Amazon's Big Deal Days, or Prime Day in October, has arrived. And once again Amazon is offering discounts on its own devices (Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks), alongside savings on some of the best-selling and most popular products.
If you can't wait for Black Friday and want to get a head-start on your Christmas shopping – or pick up a bargain to upgrade your life right now – then now is a great time to do some bargain-hunting.
Over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds are always some of the most popular products on offer, and it's also where our expert review team can guide you away from the duds and towards the real – so that's what we'll be doing right here.
Whether you're after the latest pair of AirPods or Sony wireless earbuds, some cheap buds for your kids or high-end headphones for yourself, we will be rounding up the best headphones deals we see in the October Prime Day sales.
Quick links
- Amazon Music: 4 months free
- Apple AirPods: up to 14% off AirPods and AirPods Max
- Bose headphones: save up to 27%
- Cheap deals: deals under £15
- Echo Dot: save 58% now £23
- Fire TVs: off limited-time deal
- Fire TV Stick: save 62% now £17
- Headphones: up to half-price on headphones
- Sony WF-1000XM5: £70 off Award-winning wireless earbuds
- Sony WH-CH520: lowest-ever price
- Trending deals: the hottest deals on Amazon
- Vinyl: up to 24% off vinyl LPs
- Wireless earbuds: best-sellers and biggest discounts
The best of the best – and they're on sale
If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds and don't know where to start, then we would humbly suggest you take a look at this list of the very best wireless earbuds that we've tested.
We review hundreds of pairs of headphones and earbuds every year and only the top pairs make the cut. We test them in isolation but also against their competition, and we always review all of the key features. We have dedicated test rooms so we can hear the headphones at their best but will also ensure we test them in real world situations to, from taking the train to making calls or listening to music in noisy places.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 are our current no.1 and, happily, you can find these on sale for £189 right now on Amazon, a saving of 27% on their original £259 RRP.
The best wireless headphones deal right now
Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £259 (save £120)
You can't go wrong with the Sony XM5 headphones. Ever since Sony launched its WH range, these over-ears have set the pace for premium wireless noise-cancelling. And you can save over £100 right now. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
The best cheap wireless earbuds deal right now
Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £42 at Amazon (save £48)
The best wireless budget earbuds on the market. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange or mint. They don't have noise-cancelling but at this price that's no great surprise. They do however offer great value performance. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
What is Amazon Big Deal Days?
Amazon Big Deal Day is Amazon's autumn sale, essentially another Prime Day but in October rather than July.
Prime Day began in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. While other online retailers get involved in the Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon, though you will see other retailers lowering prices to stay competitive.
And it's not just about headphones, of course.
Amazon will be cutting 1000s of prices on everything from air fryers to smart watches, DIY tools to video games.
Prime Big Deal Days officially starts on Tuesday 8th October and runs until 9th October 2024 but if we know Amazon - and we've covered every single Prime Day sale to date - then expect the deals to start sooner and go on longer... And sure enough, some of the deals are now live on Monday, like this 62% saving on the Fire TV Stick.
But what about the best Prime Day headphone deals? Read on...