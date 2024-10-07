The best October Amazon Prime Day headphones and wireless earbuds deals live right now

Amazon's Big Deal Days, or Prime Day in October, has arrived. And once again Amazon is offering discounts on its own devices (Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks), alongside savings on some of the best-selling and most popular products.

If you can't wait for Black Friday and want to get a head-start on your Christmas shopping – or pick up a bargain to upgrade your life right now – then now is a great time to do some bargain-hunting.

Over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds are always some of the most popular products on offer, and it's also where our expert review team can guide you away from the duds and towards the real – so that's what we'll be doing right here.

Whether you're after the latest pair of AirPods or Sony wireless earbuds, some cheap buds for your kids or high-end headphones for yourself, we will be rounding up the best headphones deals we see in the October Prime Day sales.