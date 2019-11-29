The best PS4 Black Friday deal bundles FIFA 20 and saves you £50

Looking to take advantage of the PS4 Black Friday deals? We don't blame you. Now is a fantastic time to buy a new PlayStation, and we have proof: you can now save 20 per cent on the PS4 500GB FIFA 20 console bundle in the Amazon Black Friday and Argos Black Friday sales.

Down from £250 to £200, the console bundle comes with a 500GB Jet Black PlayStation 4 console, the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Blu-ray Disc and a DualShock 4 wireless controller. If you want a second controller, you only have to pay an extra £20 for the privilege.

