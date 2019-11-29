Trending

The best PS4 Black Friday deal bundles FIFA 20 and saves you £50

News 

This 500GB PS4 + FIFA 20 console bundle is just £200 in the Argos Black Friday and Amazon Black Friday sales

The best PS4 Black Friday deal bundles FIFA 20 for £200
(Image credit: Sony)

Looking to take advantage of the PS4 Black Friday deals? We don't blame you. Now is a fantastic time to buy a new PlayStation, and we have proof: you can now save 20 per cent on the PS4 500GB FIFA 20 console bundle in the Amazon Black Friday and Argos Black Friday sales.

Down from £250 to £200, the console bundle comes with a 500GB Jet Black PlayStation 4 console, the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Blu-ray Disc and a DualShock 4 wireless controller. If you want a second controller, you only have to pay an extra £20 for the privilege.

PS4 500GB + FIFA 20 £250 £200 at Argos
Save 20% on this popular PS4 console bundle in the Argos Black Friday sales. Comes with one DualShock 4 wireless controller.
See this PS4 deal at Amazon.View Deal

PS4 500GB + FIFA 20 + Second DualShock 4 Controller £276 £220 at Amazon
The same deal above, only this time you pay £20 more for a second DualShock 4 controller. Total £56 saving.
See this PS4 deal at Argos.View Deal

